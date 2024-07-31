IPL 2025: Adani And Torrent Group In The Race To Acquire Majority Stake In Gujarat Titans For ₹12,550 Crore: Reports

Gujarat Titans is a three-year-old franchise and CVC Capitals aims to sell major of its stock while holding onto a minority position. Even with a short history, the franchise has achieved applaudable success. They participated in two IPL finals and clenched the trophy in their first final.

According to media sources, billionaire Gautam Adani and Torrent Group are in talks to buy the Gujarat Titans franchise outright from CVC Capitals Partners. Either of the two can take over the franchise and enter into the Indian Premier League (IPL).

GT’s IPL Success and Current Market Position

Under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, the Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022. This win in the inaugural season made this franchise the talk of the town. This victory increased the team’s market value and cemented its position as one of the most valued teams in the lucrative IPL.

The Gujarat Titans, one of the newer clubs in the IPL, are thought to be worth between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. Notably, CVC paid ₹5,625 crore in 2021 to take over the franchise.

Since the BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) lock-in period, which prohibits new teams from selling stakes, ends in February 2025, the franchise hopes to find a new owner before the following IPL season.

The Gujarat Titans are ranked eighth among IPL teams with a brand worth of $124 million, according to Houlihan Lokey. First on the list with a $231 million brand value were the five-time winners, Chennai Super Kings.

Past Ventures in Cricket

The Adani Group has earlier made cricket investments, unlike Torrent. The UAE-based International League T20 and the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have previously benefited from investments made by the Indian business magnate. He made the highest bid of ₹1,289 crore to win the Ahmedabad franchise (Gujarat Giants) in the WPL last year.

Tenders were issued in 2021 to include two more city-based clubs in the IPL. Adani Group made an effort to purchase the Gujarat Titans in 2021, putting in a bid of ₹5,100 crore, while Torrent Group’s bidding was ₹4,653 crore. The franchise was eventually acquired by CVC Capitals’ Irelia Sports India, outbidding all rivals. This made Ahmedabad the most tightly fought city.

CVC is renowned for making notable investments in the sports team. The organization is managing assets valued at Rs 193 billion. Till now, they have made investments in major league sports like the Women’s Tennis Association, Premiership Rugby, Volleyball World, and Spanish football league La Liga.

Arvinder Singh, the COO of the Gujarat Titans, earlier said that the club will “attain profitability in the next media rights cycle. We are confident that not only will we turn profitable, but our brand value will also increase exponentially.”

The future of the IPL team continues to be a major topic in the country’s business and sports as negotiations between Gautam Adani and CVC Capitals Partners about the possible purchase of Gujarat Titans continue. Adani’s potential admission into the IPL emphasizes the league’s economic value and the growing collaboration between corporate behemoths and the Indian cricket market.