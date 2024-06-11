Parimatch Sports Unveils ‘Cricket Belongs to India’ Campaign

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off, Parimatch celebrates alongside global cricket fans. This year’s tournament is notably co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, featuring nine stadiums in the West Indies and three in the USA for post-IPL 2024 matches.

Cricket is deeply cherished in India, and there’s a strong desire for the Cricket World Cup to return to its spiritual home. In this spirit, one of India’s most popular online brands, Parimatch, has launched the ‘Cricket Belongs to India’ campaign, featuring grand celebrations, exclusive offers and generous rewards to make this T20 World Cup unforgettable.

Win a Motorcycle in the Sports Tournament

Throughout June, Parimatch is hosting an exciting sports tournament with a prize pool of ₹8,00,000, divided into three stages. To participate, simply place a promotional bet of at least ₹750 on the Cricket World Cup with odds of 1.75 or higher. Participants will share a ₹6,00,000 prize pool, with ₹2,00,000 distributed at each stage. Additionally, the top 10 players on the Leaderboard will share an extra ₹2,40,000, with ₹80,000 awarded each round.

Participants can also win a motorcycle, choosing between a Royal Super Meteor 650 or a Kawasaki Ninja 300, from brand ambassadors Kajal Aggarwal or Nicholas Pooran. Reach the Top 1,000 on the Leaderboard in any round to qualify, with one motorcycle drawn per stage.

Other Parimatch Offers and Promotions

New users at Parimatch can start their Cricket World Cup journey with just ₹200 and stand a chance to win up to ₹50,000 in real money. The more deposits made, the higher the chances of winning big. Simply log in to a Parimatch account and dive into the excitement.

Parimatch’s gamification feature, PM Gurus, offers adventure lovers a chance to unlock achievements, participate in quests and tournaments, and earn rewards like free bets and exclusive stickers. With a prize pool of up to ₹45,00,000, users can win big by completing tasks such as making sports predictions, exploring new markets, or forecasting unique outcomes.

For gaming enthusiasts, Parimatch presents a series of four gaming tournaments throughout June, with a total prize fund of up to ₹7,60,000. Each tournament lasts around 10 days, allowing players to earn points by playing their favorite games and making Cricket World Cup match predictions to climb the Leaderboard.