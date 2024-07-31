Henley Passport Index 2024: Which are the world’s least powerful passports?

If you want to travel worldwide, a passport is a crucial document. The power of a passport cannot be underestimated as it helps identify a person’s identity and simplify the whole travel process.

No individual can go outside their country or enter a different country without a passport. For many, a passport opens a lot of job opportunities, education, and personal growth.

The Henley Passport Index provides a global ranking list of countries based on the travel freedom their citizens can enjoy. It is based on data given by the International Transport Association (IATA), which maintains data related to travel globally, and enhanced by Henley & Partners’ research team.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index, Singapore ranked top in the list whereas Afghanistan achieved the last rank. India’s passport ranked 82nd on the list.

Methodology used by Henley Passport Index

The ranking is determined by a comprehensive methodology which considers factors like the number of countries a passport holder can visit without having a visa, country’s diplomatic relations and international agreements.

However, international relations between countries play an important role in determining a passport’s power as countries with strong ties and positive relationships tend to have strong passports that provide their citizens visa free access to different countries.

It ranks 199 passports of the world against 227 travel destinations that their holders can visit without a visa. The number of countries a specific passport holder can visit becomes its visa free score. The score has been updated the entire year.

World’s most powerful passports

The most powerful passports include those from countries like Singapore, France, Germany, Austria, Finland and Ireland, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2024.

Singapore has maintained its position as the world’s most powerful passport again in 2024, continuing to be at top for the last two years. It now has access to 195 visa free destinations.

Singapore’s top ranking is a result of its strong diplomatic ties with various countries, economic strength, political stability and international agreements which promote travel.

Following the list, countries like Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan captured the second position with a score of 192 i.e. these countries can access 192 visa free destinations.

And trailing behind in third place were a group of seven countries- Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea and Sweden with access to 191 visa free destinations.

However, it’s hard to get a passport for Austria and Finland.

For an Austrian passport, one has to meet several requirements like you should be a resident of the country for 10 years or married to an Austrian for at least 5 years, a language proficiency test, and renouncing the previous citizenship. Notably, Austria doesn’t allow dual citizenship.

Austria also provides citizenship, if an individual has invested a lot in the country economically in real estate, business or other options.

Moreover, to obtain citizenship of Finland, one has to follow a long process and it can take years to meet those requirements like proficiency in language either Finnish or Swedish, 5 years of continuous residency, no criminal record and stable income.

It is surprising to note that the US passport has experienced a significant fall, and now ranked 8th in the latest index. It reflects the largest drop among the top 10 countries. It allows its citizens to have access to 186 destinations visa free, but only allows citizens of 45 countries only. Notably, the US passport was the most powerful passport a decade ago.

India’s rank

India ranked at the 82nd position in the Henley Passport Index. It offers its citizens access to 58 countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Kenya, Mauritius, Malaysia, Nepal, Bhutan, Jamaica, Jordan, Bolivia, Djibouti, Zimbabwe, Qatar and Seychelles.

India shares its rank with Senegal and Tajikistan.

Previous year, India’s ranked at 80th position, which reflected its improvement of five places in 2022.

Despite the improvement, India is way behind many other countries in the list.

World’s least powerful passports

Afghanistan has ranked as the world’s weakest passport in 2024, with access to only 26 visa free destinations, due to several reasons like ongoing conflict within the country, weak diplomatic relationships with other countries and low GDP rates.

Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Pakistan, Somalia are lagging and took the five lowest ranks after Afghanistan in the Index.

These rankings may fluctuate with the time. There are many reasons why these countries are lagging behind.

1) Geopolitical instability

It is a significant challenge for these countries to improve their rank in the list. Ongoing conflicts within the country and civil unrest create a feeling of insecurity and lack of trust. For instance, Afghanistan has a long history of war and political turmoil since the 1970s which doesn’t allow other countries to trust.

2) Security

Countries which have high levels of violence, crime, terrorism are viewed as security threats by other countries. If we talk about Iraq and Syria, both the countries have been under international scrutiny due to conflicts and presence of ISIS and Al-Qaeda. That’s why countries are hesitant to give them visa free access.

3) Diplomatic isolation

Countries that have been isolated by other nations often struggle in the international community and are categorized as “Pariah States”. This isolation puts restrictions for citizens in opportunities like work, travel and study abroad.