How Technology Revolutionised Online Poker

Of the many games played popularly online, some are brand new concepts, while others are adapted to digital life from real-life concepts. Poker game falls into the latter of these categories. As a card game, poker has had a massive fan base across the world.

Poker is massive in the mind-sports and recreational circuits in many countries, most noticeably in the US. Much research has been done on the poker game rules, strategies, player psychology, behaviour and so on. So, it is fair to say that even in a world without digitisation, poker would have continued to be prominent in the games and entertainment industry. However, with the advent of digitisation and various gaming technologies, online poker bears a new look.

Physical to Digital

When digital gaming was in its infancy, one of the early candidates for gaming digitisation in India was rummy and poker. By the late 1990s, online poker rooms had become a thing. But if the year was 1999, you could enjoy it from your living room or from whichever room your desktop was kept 25 years ago.

The gaming experience was nowhere near what you get on top poker platforms like Pocket52. Those early online poker rooms simply gave you an online poker experience with no frills. Simple graphics with very basic game features and security measures were the order of the day.

Innovations Changing the Poker Industry

These poker rooms graduated into more sophisticated web and application versions. With every advancement in technology, the software side of poker continued to improve. The graphics grew to become better and continue to do so even today. The gameplay became smoother, and the gaming experience became much more immersive. Soon online poker platforms started offering features like multi-table functionality, much to the delight of the avid gamer.

Advanced Random Number Generator was implemented by leading poker platforms. An algorithmic solution for ensuring randomness meant that all concerns of fair play were put to rest. These improvements meant that poker was not limited to hardcore enthusiasts alone. New gamers chose to explore poker game rules and started playing on these online platforms.

The online poker revolution took another deciding turn with the advent of the mobile poker app ecosystem. With mobile poker apps available, a poker enthusiast can now download an app and start playing on the go. These apps could seamlessly integrate with online platforms and replicate features with desktop versions.

The touchscreen experience meant that online poker now featured unparalleled intuitiveness while offering on-the-go entertainment. Features like in-app chat helped the poker-playing community to engage and broaden and add to the online poker experience.

How Poker Players Are Benefiting

The rapid advancement in technology also means that poker players can now enjoy all sorts of features which were previously unheard of. If you want to know more about your past poker hands, the poker tracking software will track and analyse all your previous poker hands and give you a statistical snapshot of the same. You will get insightful information on your gameplay, which will help you identify your style of play and weaknesses.

You will find tools like hand converters that instantly analyse hand histories from multiple poker sites and present them in a simple format for you to study. If you take your poker seriously, this is a tool that can surely help. Similarly, range analysers give you an idea of the range of hands your opponent may be holding, based on their on-table actions. Besides, odd calculators give you the probability of winning in a given situation. You can make a more informed decision with its assistance.

Live streaming has done a world of good for the game of poker as well as the players. With players streaming their poker games live on YouTube and Twitch, you can learn more about poker game rules and strategies, and even interact with your favourite players. Live streaming of poker has opened the game up to a global audience. You no longer need to stand beside a poker table in a poker room to learn the finer details of the game.

The Poker-Tech Future

Sophisticated tools are revolutionising the game of poker and how it is played. Trackers and Heads-Up Displays (HUDs) are helping new poker players to analyse the games of the masters and improve their gameplay.

When it comes to the experiential side, the use of virtual reality capabilities has made poker a 3D entertainment that can be equated to a presence in a physical poker room. Virtual reality poker rooms are fast becoming the favourite hangout spots for poker enthusiasts.

The use of blockchain technology has enhanced payment and transactional security on poker apps while making settlements in real time. The use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin is also another introduction brought about through blockchain technology.

Tech-enabled Gaming

Thanks to all the technological breakthroughs, the poker-playing experience has seen a transformation in the last two decades. With more advancements and gaming features, online poker enthusiasts are in for an unmatched poker experience in the days and years ahead.