Allowing Indian citizens to travel to 58 foreign places without a visa, the Indian passport is at 82nd position per the latest rankings of the Henley Passport Index 2024. Singapore is leading the charts, securing the top rank, whereas Afghanistan finds itself at the bottom.



Let us understand the Index, rankings, and reasons ahead.



What is the Henley passport index?



Published annually by London-based consultancy firm, Henley and Partners, the Henley Passport Index is an impressive original ranking system of all the world’s passports based on the no. of foreign destinations holders can travel to with or without a visa.

The higher the ranking the stronger the passport and the lower the ranking the weaker it is. It includes 199 passports and 227 places all over the world.

The strength of a nation’s passport depicts freedom. They enable a passport holder to travel to different parts of the world, grab opportunities, and grow. Data used for the Index is from IATA- International Air Transport Association. It is the trade association for the world’s airlines and has some 330 members in it.

Methodology used for Henley Passport Index: All the 199 passports are cross-checked against all the 227 travel destinations, using publicly available authentic information from governmental and nongovernmental sources. To keep up with ever-updating rules and regulations, thorough research is done continuously.

When an E visa or approval for a visa on arrival is required by the government pre-departure, it is not considered a “visa-free” scenario. A score with a value of zero is given.



A score with value one is given, for each destination a citizen can travel to without a visa. The same is done for passport holders getting a visa on arrival, ETA ( Electronic travel authorizations), or a visitor’s permit when entering the destination. Few assumed conditions are applied. Read more here.



ETAs are treated as visa-free, whereas Electronic Visas are considered a form of visa requirement by the Henley Passport Index.

Countries like the USA, UK, Canada, and EU mention that they do not treat ETAs as visas. It is only for people who are exempt from visas. ETAs are processed automatically with no requirement of supporting documentation and very little information.



However electronic visas are checked manually by government officials and it might take a few weeks or days for them to be allotted. They also require information and supporting documentation, which makes it fair for it to be not treated as visa-free.



In short, the focus is on the effort a traveler will have to put in before departure to be permitted to travel by the government.

Singapore has secured the top position by offering travel to 195 different countries out of 227 worldwide. The second position is a tie between France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain providing access to 191 countries.

India has climbed two steps and is at 82nd position instead of 84th as per the last ranking. Afghanistan has the least powerful passport with restricted access to 26 destinations. Pakistan ranked 100th position with travel opportunities to only 33 countries.



Let us know what these rankings are indicative of and what factors play a role in their allotment.

The strength of a country’s passport indicates – political stability, economic strength, diplomatic relationships and stance, regional agreements, and international treaties signed by the government of that country.

A strong passport allows opportunities for trade and commerce, business investments, and talent exchange. It increases the chance for economic flourishment and allows travel.

Least powerful Passports in the world according to the Henley Passport Index and possible reasons:

Afghanistan – 103rd position 26 countries.

After, the Taliban took control in 2021 most of the countries have cut ties with the nation and it is headed towards becoming a poverty-stricken dictatorship. With already slim chances of progress, a weak passport adds to the problem of the country.



Syria – 102nd position 28 countries

Amidst the violent environment due to the current civil war and worsening economic situation, Syria is also facing the issue of illegal drug smuggling and a political deadlock. Many countries have distanced themselves from Syria and its problems.



North Korea – 96th Position 41 countries

Given the dictatorship of the infamous Kim Jong Un, it’s obvious that the North Korean visa is one of the rarest and among the weakest in the world. The citizens can rarely leave the country for travel.



Iraq – 101st position 31 countries

Iraq has faced instability due to the longer duration of conflicts and violence the nation has faced.

It has also witnessed the rise of the terrorist organization ISIS and had poor economic growth.



Citizens of countries with weak passports face several challenges. Limited travel and business opportunities, limited trade opportunities, and long tiring processes of visa application are a few of them. And the possibility of getting rejected is high in case the country does not have good diplomatic relations internationally.

The top most powerful passports in 2024

Country Position Destinations Singapore 1st 195 France, Germany, Italy,

Japan, Spain 2nd 192 Ireland, Luxembourg,

Netherlands, South Korea,

Sweden 3rd 191 Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand

Norway, Switzerland,

United Kingdom 4th 190 Australia, Portugal 5th 189 Greece, Poland 6th 188 Canada, Czechia,

Hungary, Malta 7th 187 United States 8th 186 Estonia, Lithuania,

United Arab Emirates Iceland, Latvia,

Slovakia, Slovenia 9th 10th 185 184

Indian Passport ranks at 82nd position in the Henley Passport Index and allows visa-free travel to 58 countries for Indian citizens. Though weak when compared to the top passports in the list, it is slowly and steadily climbing the stairs.

There is no limit on the number of passports a person can hold internationally. However, each country has its provisions regarding this topic.

An Indian will have to renounce their nationality to apply for passports of a new nationality. An Indian passport is given to an Indian citizen only. The no. of citizens renouncing Indian citizenship saw a hike. In the year 2022, almost 2.25 lakh people renounced their citizenship.