Top 10 Best Indian Companies in Public Transport Solutions 2025

India is undergoing a transformative journey in its public transportation landscape. With the rapid pace of urbanization, growing populations, and the increasing need for sustainable commuting options, the demand for smart transportation solutions has skyrocketed. Indian companies are rising to the challenge, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies to redefine public transport solutions. In this article, we explore the top 10 best Indian companies making waves in this sector in 2025.

1. Tata Motors

Tata Motors is a name synonymous with innovation and quality in the automotive sector. In the realm of public transport solutions, the company has been a pioneer.

Its range of electric buses and CNG-powered vehicles are widely adopted by public transport corporations across the country. Tata’s smart transportation initiatives focus on reducing emissions while enhancing efficiency, making it a leader in sustainable transit.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of electric buses with state-of-the-art battery technology.

Deployment of AI-powered fleet management systems.

Partnerships with several state governments for green public transport projects.

2. Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland, another automotive giant, has carved a niche in providing reliable and innovative public transport solutions. The company is actively involved in developing smart transportation technologies, including electric and hybrid buses. With a focus on sustainability and affordability, Ashok Leyland is contributing significantly to India’s smart city initiatives.

Key Highlights:

Development of intelligent transportation systems for urban mobility.

Expansion into autonomous vehicle technology.

Collaboration with local governments for last-mile connectivity solutions.

3. Mahindra Electric Mobility

Mahindra Electric Mobility is at the forefront of India’s shift toward electric vehicles (EVs).

Specializing in smart transportation solutions, Mahindra’s electric three-wheelers and buses are game-changers in urban and semi-urban public transport. Their focus on sustainability and efficiency aligns perfectly with the goals of modern public transportation systems.

Key Highlights:

Development of cost-effective EVs for public use.

Integration of IoT-based fleet tracking and management systems.

Leadership in EV battery recycling and sustainability.

4. Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), is India’s leading manufacturer of electric buses. The company’s dedication to providing zero-emission public transport solutions has made it a key player in the smart transportation sector. Olectra’s products are widely used across various states, contributing to cleaner and greener cities.

Key Highlights:

Leader in electric bus manufacturing in India.

Use of advanced battery technology and energy-efficient designs.

Collaboration with global partners to enhance electric mobility solutions.

5. Eicher Motors (VE Commercial Vehicles)

Eicher Motors, through its joint venture VE Commercial Vehicles, has made significant strides in public transport solutions. The company focuses on developing sustainable, high-performance buses equipped with modern features to improve commuter experiences. Their smart transportation initiatives include AI-driven route optimization and real-time tracking.

Key Highlights:

Launch of CNG and electric buses tailored for Indian roads.

Focus on smart fleet management solutions.

Partnership with tech firms for integrated transportation systems.

6. Electrotherm India

Electrotherm India has gained prominence in the public transport sector with its range of electric vehicles. Its focus on smart transportation is evident through its electric buses and three-wheelers, which cater to urban and rural mobility needs. The company’s solutions are known for their affordability and sustainability.

Key Highlights:

Development of durable and affordable electric buses.

Expansion into battery-swapping technology.

Focus on rural electrification and transportation.

7. BYD India

BYD India, a subsidiary of the global BYD Group, is making significant inroads into the Indian public transport market. With its cutting-edge electric buses and smart transportation solutions, BYD India has become a trusted partner for many state transportation departments. The company’s commitment to zero-emission technology makes it a standout performer.

Key Highlights:

Deployment of advanced electric buses across major cities.

Introduction of solar-powered charging infrastructure.

Integration of AI and machine learning in fleet management.

8. JBM Auto

JBM Auto is revolutionizing the public transport space with its focus on electric and CNG buses.

The company’s smart transportation solutions are designed to meet the unique challenges of urban mobility in India. With a vision to enhance sustainability and efficiency, JBM Auto is setting benchmarks in the industry.

Key Highlights:

Launch of smart electric buses with advanced safety features.

Use of renewable energy for vehicle charging.

Collaboration with city planners for integrated transport networks.

9. Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV)

VECV combines Volvo’s global expertise with Eicher’s local know-how to deliver world-class public transport solutions. The company’s smart transportation initiatives include high-tech buses equipped with features like automated fare collection and live tracking, enhancing the commuter experience significantly.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of hybrid buses for metro cities.

Use of AI-driven diagnostics for vehicle maintenance.

Strong focus on passenger safety and comfort.

10. Lohia Auto Industries

Lohia Auto Industries is a rising star in the electric vehicle segment, focusing on affordable and eco-friendly public transport solutions.

Its electric three-wheelers and buses cater to the growing demand for last-mile connectivity and urban mobility, making it a key player in India’s smart transportation revolution.

Key Highlights:

Affordable electric three-wheelers for urban and semi-urban use.

Focus on battery efficiency and renewable energy integration.

Partnership with local authorities for public transport development.

The Future of Public Transport Solutions in India

As India continues to grow, the need for smart transportation solutions becomes increasingly vital. These companies are not just meeting the current demands but are also paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient future. By leveraging technology, innovation, and a commitment to eco-friendly practices, these Indian companies are making significant strides in public transport solutions.

The focus on smart transportation is transforming how people commute, reducing environmental impact, and enhancing the overall quality of life. With continued support from government policies and advancements in technology, the future of public transportation in India looks brighter than ever.

Conclusion

The top 10 Indian companies highlighted here exemplify the innovation and dedication driving the evolution of public transport solutions. Whether through electric mobility, AI integration, or sustainable practices, these companies are ensuring that India’s transportation infrastructure is equipped to handle the demands of the future. As we move towards a more connected and eco-conscious world, the role of these pioneers in smart transportation will be more crucial than ever.