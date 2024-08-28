Forelook Info Solutions LLP: Internship Opportunities for Aspiring Marketers

Forelook Info Solutions LLP is a dynamic and growing company specializing in innovative solutions for the travel and tourism industry. Located in the heart of Kerala, our office is based at:

Address: 85/A/28/1, 4th Floor, Payyil Kohinoor Arcade, Sankranti, Kottayam, Kerala-686016

Contact Details: Phone: +91 73061 36252 Email: [email protected] Website: www.forelook.in



Exciting Internship Opportunities:

We are pleased to announce an internship opportunity for motivated individuals interested in gaining hands-on experience in marketing and business development. This internship is designed to provide valuable industry experience, enabling interns to develop their skills while contributing to the growth of our travel directory app, DestiGO.

Position: Marketing Intern

Stipend: Rs. 4000 per month + Incentives based on performance

Type of Work: Remote (District Basis)

Duration: 6 Months

Start Date: September 1, 2024

Post-Internship Opportunities: Based on performance, there is a possibility of a full-time job offer.

LOR/Recommendation: Yes, interns will receive a Letter of Recommendation upon successful completion of the internship.

Job Description (JD):

Interns will play a key role in promoting our travel directory app, DestiGO. DestiGO is an all-encompassing app that connects users with a variety of travel-related services, including:

Showrooms of all types of vehicles Online Drivers and Taxi Services for convenient travel Service Centers for vehicle maintenance Accessories Shops for various vehicles Finance Companies offering vehicle financing options Insurance Companies providing comprehensive coverage Gold Loan Companies for financial needs Accommodation Options including hotels, resorts, and homestays

The primary responsibility of the interns will be to onboard shops, showrooms, service providers, and other relevant businesses from these sectors onto the DestiGO platform. This role involves active communication and negotiation with various stakeholders to ensure comprehensive listings in the app.

Required Skills:

Communication Skills: Interns should have strong communication abilities to effectively market the product and interact with potential partners.

Marketing Aptitude: A keen interest in marketing and the ability to learn and adapt quickly will be essential.

Self-Motivation: Ability to work independently and manage tasks remotely.

Why Join Forelook Info Solutions LLP?

Joining our team as an intern provides a unique opportunity to gain real-world experience in a growing tech-driven company. Interns will work on live projects, interact with industry professionals, and enhance their professional network. This internship is not just a stepping stone; it’s an opportunity to showcase your skills, earn incentives, and potentially secure a full-time role in a forward-thinking company.

For more details and to apply, please visit our website at www.forelook.in or contact us directly via the provided phone number or email. Don’t miss this chance to kickstart your career in the travel and tech industry with Forelook Info Solutions LLP!