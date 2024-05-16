Billboard Tragedy: Killer Mumbai Hoarding leaves 14 dead! Who is to be blamed ?



Mumbai witnessed the first rains of the season accompanied by a massive dust storm.

Mumbai was caught off guard by a strong dust storm crippling transport, uprooting trees and structures, and leading to power outages in many districts of the financial capital. The sky turned dark when the dust storm hit the city with people posting visuals on social media. 7 people were injured after a 120 x 120-foot metal billboard crashed on a Chedda Nagar base amid the strong, dust storm in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar at 4:30 PM. The billboard was opposite the petrol station, which shows the structure came crashing down right in the middle of the petrol station. The police said the rescuers were at the site and looking for survivors trapped under the Debris.

Dust storm brings down the electric pole in Mumbai’s Antop Hill. Strong winds and rain were witnessed in Ghatkopar, Bandra Kurla, and Dharavi areas. As a result, at least 14 people died after a giant billboard collapsed. And more than 70 people were also injured.

Who was behind Billboard Tragedy?

The billboard was gigantic larger than legally permitted but it seemed no one cared until it collapsed and claimed lives. Meanwhile, in Inani, there was a Stampede at a railway station hundreds rushed to board a train that was delayed thanks to the rain and dust storm. And of course, when there is rain, Mumbai gets waterlogged. It’s the same story year after year. The people of Mumbai get inconvenienced, injured, or worse. But the authorities did not do anything to fix this they found a way to avoid taking any responsibility. And they just keep invoking the spirit of Mumbai.

Mumbai is supposed to be India’s richest city, the country’s financial capital, and the city where dreams come true. And you build your fortune. What they don’t tell you is that on the way to fortune, you might suddenly get killed by a bout of rain. That’s what happened to at least 14 people when a giant billboard fell on them. The billboard was massive, the largest in India. We know this because it was featured in the Limca Book of Records, but now That has collapsed. Also, the billboard was built illegally by Mumbai’s municipal corporation.

The BMC has finally filed a complaint after disaster struck, And now the BMC has pledged to take other billboards in the area. These are almost equally large and illegal only now that 14 people are dead. Does the BMC seem to think that they might be a problem only now after intense scrutiny, the authorities rushing to the act? Are they turning over in a new leaf? Or are they just trying to look busy until people stop paying attention? Because this is Mumbai home to the famous building of Mumbai locals say that it is preserving a never-give-up attitude to overcome all obstacles and go about one’s business.

It is what pushes people to wait through wage-deep flat water every monsoon or commute for hours in overcrowded trains, even when it means getting trampled in a stampede. That also happened at a tan a suburb near Mumbai trains were delayed because of the storm. When they resumed a lot of commuters had gathered at the railway station. They were in no mood to wait any longer, so they all began fighting their way to the train when it finally arrived.

Several women were knocked down in the chaos and they were trampled upon as the others kept going forward in other cities. This would be a scandal calls would be made for the railway authorities to design over the unsafe conditions, but the Mumbai stampede is just spirit-prone, but sarcasm aside, the spirit of Mumbai is a problem initially.

The phrase was used to describe the city’s resilience, but now it has become an excuse, something for officials to tout as they ignore their basic duties, illegal billboards, the spirit of Mumbai’s stampede at the station, the spirit of Mumbai, the waterlogging every monsoon because of unchecked construction work and overwhelmed drainage system for the people of Mumbai, their spirit has been corrupted and turned against them instead of resilient. The spirit has become pathetic they don’t care about anything except getting to work and back even as their city literally crumbles around them.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra has said that a high-level audit will be done. What BMC claims that this was an illegal hoarding a case has been registered under several sections of IPC, where against a person called Bavesh Bhidhe, who was responsible for this particular billboard, but actions will be taken, by the authorities. Still, several people have died. Not only this but also several cars, tempos, bikes as well as taxis as there was a windstorm and it was raining. People were trying to get rescued and take shelter at this particular petrol pump.

The hoarding was at the height of 2 people And its size was about half the football field.

Similarly, there is a large hoarding across this petrol pump, and the BMC says that it was illegal, then, did the BMC not see or waiting for this giant disaster to happen?

In another incident in Vadala, a metal scolding of an under-construction parking lot of a residential building collapsed, injuring three persons. The guard copper incident was reported around 4:30 PM. When a billboard located beside a petrol pump on the Eastern Express Highway with the four hoardings displayed on them, collapsed after receiving a call from BMC. When the rescue operation started, a total 88 persons were recovered, out of which 14 were declared dead by doctors and many of them were hospitalized.

Near about 2:00 AM. with the help of a hydraulic cray crane three and four-wheeler vehicles were also found. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited the accident site and directed the Municipal Commissioner to conduct a structural audit of all votes in Mumbai. Should they also announce a financial aid of 5 Lakh rupees to the immediate kin of the deceased persons.

FIR registered under sections 3O4 Culpable homicide, Section 338 causing grievous hurt, Section 337 causing hurt by a negligent act, and Section 34 permanent intention of the Indian penal code against Bhavesh Bhidhe, owner of the company that put up the holding and others at Pant Nagar station, which is further investigating the case. Bhavesh is the director of Ego Media Private Limited as the voting was located close to the Eastern Express Highway.

The accident led to massive traffic disruptions on the stretch in another incident during the veil and under-construction multistoried middle parking structure collapse near Badla Riddhi Tower, injuring three people on Monday afternoon. According to the BMC, the structure collapsed and damaged around 10 vehicles parked along the roadside. The structure was 62 meters tall, Deputy Commissioner Police informed that one person was admitted to a global hospital while two others were being treated inside the hospital.

Who is Bhavesh Bhidhe?

Owner of a hoarding business Bhavesh Bhide, who also owned the advertising agency in charge of the unlawful hoarding in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. His company earns Rs 25 crore annually from the Ghatkopar

The owner of the hoarding company, Bhavesh Bhide, and the advertising agency behind it both lost their lives in a dust storm-related hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. 74 of the 88 victims listed by NDRF were rescued. The eviction of 8 illegal hoardings was demanded by BMC.

Why did BMC allowed MLA Bhavesh Bhide to put Hoarding illegally?

However, the owner of Ego Media has a history of police cases—over 20 total, including one involving rape.

Bhide is reportedly on the run and has turned off his cellphone, according to police officials.

In 2009, the owner of the advertising agency ran as an independent candidate in the state election from the Mulund constituency. According to his affidavit, he was the subject of 23 cases under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act, pertaining to returned checks.

Although Bhide’s organization asserts that it has approval from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), BMC representatives have stated that approval from the municipal corporation is also required for any billboard in an area that falls under its purview.

Similar Case:

Lucknow Ekana Stadium : Minutes after the blustery wind began to blow around 4:50 p.m., the 60-foot-tall pole and the hooding fell on the SUV and struck the occupants.

Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the nation’s capital has requested that all advertising agencies carry out structural audits and evaluate the stability of pillars and unipoles.

Central Railways

Additionally, the Central Railway authorities have mandated that an audit of hoarding and billboards in each of its five divisions be carried out.

According to Railways Chief Spokesman Swapnil Nila, “a comprehensive structural audit is being conducted and will be completed shortly as per the instructions of Ram Karan Yadav, the general manager of the Central Railway.”

Chhattisgarh

All advertising agencies operating in the capital of Chhattisgarh have been directed by the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) to provide a structural report of their hoardings.

Tuesday, RMC Commissioner Abinash Mishra presided over a meeting of directors from different advertising agencies and company representatives, asking them to make sure that Raipur does not experience a tragedy similar to that of Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh

In addition, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has initiated a vigorous campaign to eliminate unipoles and dangerous hoardings from the city. The LMC has given agencies a three-day window to finish taking down illegal billboards.

A senior LMC official was quoted in the report as stating that 200 billboards and over 525 hazardously positioned advertising hoardings were taken down a while back, only for them to reappear soon after. Notifications were sent out for additional allegedly weak structures, but nothing more was done.