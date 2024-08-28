Internship Opportunities at Agiwal P & Associates

Agiwal P & Associates, a respected name in the accounting and financial consulting industry, is currently offering promising internship opportunities for individuals keen to enhance their skills in accounting and finance. Here’s all you need to know about the company and its internship program:

Company Overview:

Full Name of the Company: Agiwal P & Associates

Location: Flat No. S/2, Sidhi Vinayaka Manor, #22, Vinayaka Layout, 3rd Stage, Vijayanagar, Bangalore – 560040, Karnataka, India.

Contact Details: For inquiries, you can reach out to P K Agiwal at Mobile No. 9844005070 or via email at For inquiries, you can reach out to P K Agiwal at Mobile No. 9844005070 or via email at [email protected]

Website: www.agiwalassociates.com

Internship Positions Available:

Agiwal P & Associates is offering internship positions designed for individuals with a strong foundation in commerce and an interest in accounting practices.

Internship Details:

Stipend: Interns will receive a stipend of ₹10,000 per month, with the potential for adjustments based on performance. This stipend provides financial support while gaining valuable experience.

Work Environment: This is an on-site internship, providing hands-on experience in a professional office setting. Interns will have the opportunity to learn directly from experienced professionals in the field.

Duration: The internship is structured for a duration of 2 years, offering extensive training and practical exposure to various accounting and financial consulting tasks.

Start Date: Internships are available immediately upon joining. Candidates are encouraged to apply promptly to secure their positions.

Post-Internship Opportunities: There is a possibility of full-time employment after the successful completion of the internship, depending on the intern’s performance and the firm’s requirements.

Letter of Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) will be provided at the end of the internship to acknowledge the intern’s contributions and the skills developed during the program.

Required Skillsets:

Technical Skills: Applicants should have proficiency in TALLY accounting software, a crucial tool for managing financial records and transactions.

Educational Background: A background in commerce, with relevant academic qualifications, is required to ensure a solid foundation for understanding accounting principles.

Professional Skills: Good analytical abilities and attention to detail are essential for success in this role.

Agiwal P & Associates is committed to providing a learning environment where interns can develop their accounting skills, gain practical experience, and prepare for successful careers in the finance and consulting industry. This internship is an excellent opportunity for individuals looking to grow professionally and gain insights into the workings of a reputable firm.

For more details or to apply, please visit the company website or contact us directly at the provided email address and phone number.