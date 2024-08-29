Oswal Cable Products Pvt Ltd: Internship Opportunity for Aspiring Sales Coordinators

Company Name: Oswal Cable Products Pvt Ltd

Address:

A-93/1, Wazirpur Group Industrial Area, Delhi-110052, India

View on Map

Contact Details:

Phone: 011 43666000 / 8800091900

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswalcable.com

Internship Position Available: Sales Coordinator

Oswal Cable Products Pvt Ltd is currently offering an internship opportunity for the position of Sales Coordinator. This role is ideal for graduates and post-graduate candidates looking to gain practical experience in sales and business development within the industrial sector.

Stipend and Location Details:

Stipend: ₹15,000 per month for graduates and ₹20,000 per month for post-graduate candidates

Location: On-site at Oswal Cable’s office in Delhi

Remote Option: Not available; this position requires a physical presence at the office to engage with the sales team and clients directly.

Internship Duration and Start Date:

Duration: 3 to 6 months

Start Date: Immediate availability

Post-Internship Opportunities:

Oswal Cable Products Pvt Ltd values performance and dedication. While full-time positions are not guaranteed, deserving candidates who demonstrate exceptional skills and contribute significantly to the company’s sales initiatives may be considered for permanent employment.

Letter of Recommendation

Interns who complete their internship successfully will receive a Letter of Recommendation (LOR), recognizing their efforts, learning, and contributions during their time at Oswal Cable.

Required Skills

The ideal candidate for the Sales Coordinator internship should possess the following skills:

Strong sales aptitude and an interest in business development

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Strong organizational and time-management abilities

Job Description: Sales & Business Development Intern

As a Sales Coordinator intern at Oswal Cable Products Pvt Ltd, you will be directly involved in supporting the sales and business development activities of the company. This position offers a unique opportunity to understand the sales process in a competitive industrial market and develop crucial skills in client management and sales strategies.

Key Responsibilities:

Sales Support: Assist the sales team in preparing and delivering sales presentations to potential clients.

Help manage client inquiries and provide support to ensure customer satisfaction. Business Development: Identify potential business opportunities and assist in developing strategies to acquire new clients.

Support the team in market research activities to identify trends and opportunities for growth. Client Interaction: Engage with clients, understanding their needs, and providing information about the company’s products and services.

Coordinate follow-ups and meetings with clients to build and maintain strong relationships. Sales Documentation: Assist in preparing sales reports, proposals, and quotations.

Maintain accurate records of sales activities, client interactions, and transactions. Team Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing and product development teams to align sales strategies with overall business goals.

Provide feedback and insights to improve sales processes and enhance customer engagement.

Versatility and Adaptability:

The intern should be able to manage multiple tasks and prioritize work efficiently. A proactive attitude and eagerness to learn will be crucial to succeed in this role.

Number of Openings

Total Positions: 1

Growth Opportunity

Oswal Cable Products Pvt Ltd offers a dynamic environment where interns can learn and grow. High-performing interns may be offered full-time roles within the company, making this an excellent opportunity for those looking to start their careers in sales and business development.