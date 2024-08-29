Internship Opportunity at Tradelink Services

Company Name: Tradelink Services

Address:

No 5, II Street, South Phase, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai 600058, India

Contact Details:

Available Internship Position

Tradelink Services is offering a valuable internship opportunity for enthusiastic and motivated individuals looking to gain hands-on experience in a professional environment. This internship is ideal for candidates who are eager to develop their communication and business skills while working in a dynamic industrial setting.

Internship Details

Stipend: ₹20,000 per month

Location: On-site at our office in Chennai, India

Duration: 12 months

Start Date: From October 2024

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Yes, a full-time position may be offered based on performance and suitability

Performance Certificate: A performance certificate will be issued upon successful completion of the internship

Required Skills

Tradelink Services is looking for candidates who possess strong communication skills in the following languages:

English

Hindi

Tamil

The ability to communicate effectively in these languages is essential for interacting with diverse clients and stakeholders, managing inquiries, and supporting business operations.

Internship Benefits and Growth Opportunities

Professional Experience: Gain valuable work experience in a well-established company and learn from industry professionals.

Skill Development: Enhance your communication skills and gain insights into business operations and customer interactions.

Career Growth: Opportunity to be considered for a full-time role based on performance during the internship.

Networking: Build professional relationships and expand your network within the industry.

Certification: Receive a performance certificate recognizing your contributions and learning.

Application Process

Candidates who are detail-oriented, have strong language skills, and are eager to learn are encouraged to apply. This internship is an excellent opportunity for those looking to kickstart their careers in a supportive and growth-oriented environment.