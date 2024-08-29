Employment

Internship Opportunity at Tradelink Services

Photo of Nitin Naresh Nitin Naresh Follow on X Send an email 2 days ago
0 5,024 1 minute read

Company Name: Tradelink Services

Address:
No 5, II Street, South Phase, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai 600058, India

Contact Details:

Available Internship Position

Tradelink Services is offering a valuable internship opportunity for enthusiastic and motivated individuals looking to gain hands-on experience in a professional environment. This internship is ideal for candidates who are eager to develop their communication and business skills while working in a dynamic industrial setting.

Internship Details

  • Stipend: ₹20,000 per month
  • Location: On-site at our office in Chennai, India
  • Duration: 12 months
  • Start Date: From October 2024
  • Full-Time Job Opportunity: Yes, a full-time position may be offered based on performance and suitability
  • Performance Certificate: A performance certificate will be issued upon successful completion of the internship

Required Skills

Tradelink Services is looking for candidates who possess strong communication skills in the following languages:

  • English
  • Hindi
  • Tamil

The ability to communicate effectively in these languages is essential for interacting with diverse clients and stakeholders, managing inquiries, and supporting business operations.

Internship Benefits and Growth Opportunities

  • Professional Experience: Gain valuable work experience in a well-established company and learn from industry professionals.
  • Skill Development: Enhance your communication skills and gain insights into business operations and customer interactions.
  • Career Growth: Opportunity to be considered for a full-time role based on performance during the internship.
  • Networking: Build professional relationships and expand your network within the industry.
  • Certification: Receive a performance certificate recognizing your contributions and learning.

Application Process

Candidates who are detail-oriented, have strong language skills, and are eager to learn are encouraged to apply. This internship is an excellent opportunity for those looking to kickstart their careers in a supportive and growth-oriented environment.

Photo of Nitin Naresh Nitin Naresh Follow on X Send an email 2 days ago
0 5,024 1 minute read
Photo of Nitin Naresh

Nitin Naresh

Related Articles

Internship Opportunities at FatCherry International Pvt Ltd

3 days ago

Internship Opportunities at Ascii Pvt Ltd

3 days ago

Paid Internship Opportunity at iContent: Social Media Intern

3 days ago

Internship Opportunities at Fireya Exim

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button