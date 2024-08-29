Internship Opportunity at Tradelink Services
Company Name: Tradelink Services
Address:
No 5, II Street, South Phase, Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai 600058, India
Contact Details:
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: www.tradelinkservices.in
Available Internship Position
Tradelink Services is offering a valuable internship opportunity for enthusiastic and motivated individuals looking to gain hands-on experience in a professional environment. This internship is ideal for candidates who are eager to develop their communication and business skills while working in a dynamic industrial setting.
Internship Details
- Stipend: ₹20,000 per month
- Location: On-site at our office in Chennai, India
- Duration: 12 months
- Start Date: From October 2024
- Full-Time Job Opportunity: Yes, a full-time position may be offered based on performance and suitability
- Performance Certificate: A performance certificate will be issued upon successful completion of the internship
Required Skills
Tradelink Services is looking for candidates who possess strong communication skills in the following languages:
- English
- Hindi
- Tamil
The ability to communicate effectively in these languages is essential for interacting with diverse clients and stakeholders, managing inquiries, and supporting business operations.
Internship Benefits and Growth Opportunities
- Professional Experience: Gain valuable work experience in a well-established company and learn from industry professionals.
- Skill Development: Enhance your communication skills and gain insights into business operations and customer interactions.
- Career Growth: Opportunity to be considered for a full-time role based on performance during the internship.
- Networking: Build professional relationships and expand your network within the industry.
- Certification: Receive a performance certificate recognizing your contributions and learning.
Application Process
Candidates who are detail-oriented, have strong language skills, and are eager to learn are encouraged to apply. This internship is an excellent opportunity for those looking to kickstart their careers in a supportive and growth-oriented environment.