Internship Opportunity at Qualitas Global

Qualitas Global is excited to announce a one-month internship opportunity for students from any academic stream. This is a fantastic chance for individuals interested in the field of computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to gain valuable experience and contribute to cutting-edge projects.

Internship Details:

Job Title: Junior Gen AI Trainer, Intern

Internship Duration: 30 working days

Number of Openings: 200

Stipend: ₹12,000

Working Hours: Flexible 8-hour shifts between 9 AM to 9 PM, as determined by project requirements

Weekly Off: 1 day, flexible depending on project completion and team availability

Location: Cerebrum IT Park B3, Office 1A, Kalyani Nagar, Pune 411 014, India (Landmark: Above D-Mart)

Role Overview:

Interns will work as Junior Computer Vision Content Writers, focusing on data annotation. The primary responsibility will involve providing written descriptions and interpretations of images from various industries. This work will help train Generative AI models, such as ChatGPT, to function more efficiently by enhancing their understanding of visual content.

Key Responsibilities:

Writing clear and accurate descriptions of images.

Interpreting visual data from multiple industries to aid in AI training.

Ensuring high-quality data annotation that contributes to the AI’s ability to understand and respond to image-based inputs.

Required Skills:

Excellent Written English Skills: A strong focus on perfect grammar and clear communication is essential.

Visualization Skills: Ability to mentally visualize images and describe them in writing accurately.

Benefits:

Hands-on experience in a dynamic and professional environment.

Opportunity to work on cutting-edge AI projects.

Exposure to real-world applications of computer vision and AI technologies.

Potential for full-time employment based on exceptional performance, commencing after the completion of exams.

Application Process:

Urgent Requirement: Interviews are scheduled for tomorrow between 10 AM to 1 PM. Interested candidates should attend the interview and be prepared to join immediately if selected.

Contact for More Information: For further details or to discuss this opportunity, please contact Pranjali at +91 99210 98214.

Qualitas Global is committed to providing a valuable learning experience for interns, equipping them with practical skills and insights into the AI and technology industry. We look forward to welcoming dedicated and enthusiastic students to our team.

For more information about Qualitas Global and our projects, please visit our website: www.QualitasGlobal.com.