Employment
Internship Opportunities at Sibia Medical Centre
Company Name: Sibia Medical Centre
Address:
B XIX 568 A, Civil Lines, Ludhiana 141001, Punjab, India
Contact Details:
- Phone: +91 161 2444 818
- Mobile: +91 9814034818
- Email: [email protected]
- Websites: www.SibiaMedicalCentre.com, www.CytotronTreatment.com
Available Internship Positions
Sibia Medical Centre is offering a range of internship opportunities for motivated individuals looking to gain hands-on experience in the healthcare sector. These internships provide a unique chance to work alongside professionals in a clinical setting, focusing on various aspects of business development, marketing, medical technology, journalism, and patient care.
1. Business Development Internship
- Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
- Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
- Duration: 6 months to 1 year
- Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
- Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
- LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion
Responsibilities:
- Social Media Management: Create and manage content for social media platforms, respond to inquiries, and analyze performance metrics.
- Content Creation: Develop blog posts, articles, and marketing materials such as brochures and email newsletters.
- Digital Marketing: Assist with online advertising campaigns and optimize content for SEO.
- Event Planning: Help organize health workshops, seminars, and community outreach events.
- Market Research: Analyze patient demographics, competitor strategies, and market trends.
- Administrative Support: Provide support to the marketing team and maintain databases.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Education in Marketing, Communications, or related fields.
- Strong communication and digital literacy skills.
- Creative and organized, with a keen interest in healthcare.
2. Marketing/Online Marketing Internship
- Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
- Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
- Duration: 6 months to 1 year
- Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
- Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
- LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion
Responsibilities:
- Market Research & Analysis: Conduct research on patient demographics and competitors.
- Partnership Development: Identify and establish relationships with potential partners.
- Patient Outreach: Develop strategies to attract new patients and participate in community events.
- Sales & Marketing Support: Assist in creating promotional materials and analyze marketing campaign effectiveness.
- Operational Support: Help improve clinic processes and compile performance data.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Education in Business Administration, Healthcare Management, or related fields.
- Strong analytical and communication skills.
- Interest in healthcare and proactive approach to tasks.
3. Medical Technician Internship
- Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
- Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
- Duration: 6 months to 1 year
- Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
- Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
- LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion
Responsibilities:
- Assist with Procedures: Support technicians in Echocardiography, ECP, 3D CCG, and Cytotron procedures.
- Data Management & Analysis: Learn to process diagnostic data and maintain patient records.
- Infection Control & Safety: Adhere to safety protocols and maintain cleanliness.
- Patient Care: Provide compassionate care and assist with patient education.
- Administrative Support: Help with scheduling and inventory management.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Education in Medical Technology, Cardiovascular Technology, or related fields.
- Basic understanding of medical equipment and procedures.
- Strong communication skills and attention to detail.
4. Journalism Internship
- Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
- Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
- Duration: 6 months to 1 year
- Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
- Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
- LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion
Responsibilities:
- Content Creation: Research and write articles, blog posts, and press releases.
- Media Relations: Draft press releases and manage media inquiries.
- Social Media Management: Create and schedule content, monitor inquiries.
- Event Coverage: Report on clinic events and create promotional materials.
- Research and Fact-Checking: Ensure accuracy of content and adhere to ethical standards.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Education in Journalism, Communications, or related fields.
- Excellent writing and research skills.
- Strong interest in healthcare and social media proficiency.
5. Hospitality Intern (Patient Satisfaction Focus)
- Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
- Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
- Duration: 6 months to 1 year
- Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
- Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
- LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion
Responsibilities:
- Greeting & Welcoming: Provide a positive first impression for patients.
- Patient Assistance: Guide patients throughout their visit and address inquiries.
- Communication & Coordination: Facilitate effective communication between patients and staff.
- Feedback Collection & Analysis: Gather patient feedback and identify areas for improvement.
- Problem Resolution: Address patient concerns and escalate issues as needed.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Strong communication and empathy skills.
- Problem-solving abilities and professional demeanor.
- Interest in creating a positive patient experience.