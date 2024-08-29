Internship Opportunities at Sibia Medical Centre

Company Name: Sibia Medical Centre

Address:

B XIX 568 A, Civil Lines, Ludhiana 141001, Punjab, India

Contact Details:

Phone: +91 161 2444 818

Mobile: +91 9814034818

Email: [email protected]

Websites: www.SibiaMedicalCentre.com, www.CytotronTreatment.com

Available Internship Positions

Sibia Medical Centre is offering a range of internship opportunities for motivated individuals looking to gain hands-on experience in the healthcare sector. These internships provide a unique chance to work alongside professionals in a clinical setting, focusing on various aspects of business development, marketing, medical technology, journalism, and patient care.

1. Business Development Internship

Stipend: ₹8,000 per month

Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab

Duration: 6 months to 1 year

Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates

LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

Social Media Management: Create and manage content for social media platforms, respond to inquiries, and analyze performance metrics.

Content Creation: Develop blog posts, articles, and marketing materials such as brochures and email newsletters.

Digital Marketing: Assist with online advertising campaigns and optimize content for SEO.

Event Planning: Help organize health workshops, seminars, and community outreach events.

Market Research: Analyze patient demographics, competitor strategies, and market trends.

Administrative Support: Provide support to the marketing team and maintain databases.

Skills and Qualifications:

Education in Marketing, Communications, or related fields.

Strong communication and digital literacy skills.

Creative and organized, with a keen interest in healthcare.

2. Marketing/Online Marketing Internship

Stipend: ₹8,000 per month

Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab

Duration: 6 months to 1 year

Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates

LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

Market Research & Analysis: Conduct research on patient demographics and competitors.

Partnership Development: Identify and establish relationships with potential partners.

Patient Outreach: Develop strategies to attract new patients and participate in community events.

Sales & Marketing Support: Assist in creating promotional materials and analyze marketing campaign effectiveness.

Operational Support: Help improve clinic processes and compile performance data.

Skills and Qualifications:

Education in Business Administration, Healthcare Management, or related fields.

Strong analytical and communication skills.

Interest in healthcare and proactive approach to tasks.

3. Medical Technician Internship

Stipend: ₹8,000 per month

Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab

Duration: 6 months to 1 year

Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates

LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

Assist with Procedures: Support technicians in Echocardiography, ECP, 3D CCG, and Cytotron procedures.

Data Management & Analysis: Learn to process diagnostic data and maintain patient records.

Infection Control & Safety: Adhere to safety protocols and maintain cleanliness.

Patient Care: Provide compassionate care and assist with patient education.

Administrative Support: Help with scheduling and inventory management.

Skills and Qualifications:

Education in Medical Technology, Cardiovascular Technology, or related fields.

Basic understanding of medical equipment and procedures.

Strong communication skills and attention to detail.

4. Journalism Internship

Stipend: ₹8,000 per month

Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab

Duration: 6 months to 1 year

Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates

LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

Content Creation: Research and write articles, blog posts, and press releases.

Media Relations: Draft press releases and manage media inquiries.

Social Media Management: Create and schedule content, monitor inquiries.

Event Coverage: Report on clinic events and create promotional materials.

Research and Fact-Checking: Ensure accuracy of content and adhere to ethical standards.

Skills and Qualifications:

Education in Journalism, Communications, or related fields.

Excellent writing and research skills.

Strong interest in healthcare and social media proficiency.

5. Hospitality Intern (Patient Satisfaction Focus)

Stipend: ₹8,000 per month

Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab

Duration: 6 months to 1 year

Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates

LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

Greeting & Welcoming: Provide a positive first impression for patients.

Patient Assistance: Guide patients throughout their visit and address inquiries.

Communication & Coordination: Facilitate effective communication between patients and staff.

Feedback Collection & Analysis: Gather patient feedback and identify areas for improvement.

Problem Resolution: Address patient concerns and escalate issues as needed.

Skills and Qualifications: