Internship Opportunities at Sibia Medical Centre

Company Name: Sibia Medical Centre

Address:
B XIX 568 A, Civil Lines, Ludhiana 141001, Punjab, India

Contact Details:

  • Phone: +91 161 2444 818
  • Mobile: +91 9814034818
  • Email: [email protected]
  • Websites: www.SibiaMedicalCentre.com, www.CytotronTreatment.com

Available Internship Positions

Sibia Medical Centre is offering a range of internship opportunities for motivated individuals looking to gain hands-on experience in the healthcare sector. These internships provide a unique chance to work alongside professionals in a clinical setting, focusing on various aspects of business development, marketing, medical technology, journalism, and patient care.

1. Business Development Internship

  • Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
  • Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
  • Duration: 6 months to 1 year
  • Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
  • Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
  • LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

  • Social Media Management: Create and manage content for social media platforms, respond to inquiries, and analyze performance metrics.
  • Content Creation: Develop blog posts, articles, and marketing materials such as brochures and email newsletters.
  • Digital Marketing: Assist with online advertising campaigns and optimize content for SEO.
  • Event Planning: Help organize health workshops, seminars, and community outreach events.
  • Market Research: Analyze patient demographics, competitor strategies, and market trends.
  • Administrative Support: Provide support to the marketing team and maintain databases.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Education in Marketing, Communications, or related fields.
  • Strong communication and digital literacy skills.
  • Creative and organized, with a keen interest in healthcare.

2. Marketing/Online Marketing Internship

  • Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
  • Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
  • Duration: 6 months to 1 year
  • Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
  • Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
  • LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

  • Market Research & Analysis: Conduct research on patient demographics and competitors.
  • Partnership Development: Identify and establish relationships with potential partners.
  • Patient Outreach: Develop strategies to attract new patients and participate in community events.
  • Sales & Marketing Support: Assist in creating promotional materials and analyze marketing campaign effectiveness.
  • Operational Support: Help improve clinic processes and compile performance data.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Education in Business Administration, Healthcare Management, or related fields.
  • Strong analytical and communication skills.
  • Interest in healthcare and proactive approach to tasks.

3. Medical Technician Internship

  • Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
  • Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
  • Duration: 6 months to 1 year
  • Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
  • Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
  • LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

  • Assist with Procedures: Support technicians in Echocardiography, ECP, 3D CCG, and Cytotron procedures.
  • Data Management & Analysis: Learn to process diagnostic data and maintain patient records.
  • Infection Control & Safety: Adhere to safety protocols and maintain cleanliness.
  • Patient Care: Provide compassionate care and assist with patient education.
  • Administrative Support: Help with scheduling and inventory management.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Education in Medical Technology, Cardiovascular Technology, or related fields.
  • Basic understanding of medical equipment and procedures.
  • Strong communication skills and attention to detail.

4. Journalism Internship

  • Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
  • Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
  • Duration: 6 months to 1 year
  • Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
  • Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
  • LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

  • Content Creation: Research and write articles, blog posts, and press releases.
  • Media Relations: Draft press releases and manage media inquiries.
  • Social Media Management: Create and schedule content, monitor inquiries.
  • Event Coverage: Report on clinic events and create promotional materials.
  • Research and Fact-Checking: Ensure accuracy of content and adhere to ethical standards.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Education in Journalism, Communications, or related fields.
  • Excellent writing and research skills.
  • Strong interest in healthcare and social media proficiency.

5. Hospitality Intern (Patient Satisfaction Focus)

  • Stipend: ₹8,000 per month
  • Location: On-site in Ludhiana, Punjab
  • Duration: 6 months to 1 year
  • Start Date: Flexible; rolling/open internship
  • Full-Time Job Opportunity: Available for deserving candidates
  • LOR/Recommendation Letter: Provided upon successful completion

Responsibilities:

  • Greeting & Welcoming: Provide a positive first impression for patients.
  • Patient Assistance: Guide patients throughout their visit and address inquiries.
  • Communication & Coordination: Facilitate effective communication between patients and staff.
  • Feedback Collection & Analysis: Gather patient feedback and identify areas for improvement.
  • Problem Resolution: Address patient concerns and escalate issues as needed.

Skills and Qualifications:

  • Strong communication and empathy skills.
  • Problem-solving abilities and professional demeanor.
  • Interest in creating a positive patient experience.

