Transtec Overseas Pvt Ltd: Internship Opportunities for Aspiring Professionals

Company Name: Transtec Overseas Pvt Ltd

Address:

Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400001

Contact Details:

Internship Positions Available

Transtec Overseas Pvt Ltd is excited to offer internship opportunities for motivated and aspiring individuals in the fields of Admin, Sales, and Marketing. These internships are designed to provide hands-on experience, allowing interns to gain valuable insights into the operations of a dynamic business environment.

Stipend and Location Details:

Stipend: ₹10,000 per month

Location: On-site (Mumbai, Maharashtra)

Remote Option: Preferably on-site, offering interns a chance to engage directly with the team and enhance their learning experience.

Internship Duration and Start Date:

Duration: 6 months

Start Date: Immediate commencement

Post-Internship Opportunities:

Transtec Overseas Pvt Ltd believes in nurturing talent. Based on the performance during the internship, interns may be offered a full-time position with a starting salary of ₹15,000 per month.

Letter of Recommendation

Upon successful completion of the internship, interns will receive a Letter of Recommendation (LOR) to acknowledge their contributions and experiences gained during their tenure at Transtec.

Required Skills

To excel in these roles, the ideal candidate should possess the following skills:

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Strong abilities in data analysis

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Organizational and time-management skills

Job Description: Data Analyst/Admin Intern

As a Data Analyst/Admin Intern at Transtec Overseas Pvt Ltd, you will be responsible for a variety of tasks aimed at supporting the company’s administrative and analytical needs. The role offers an excellent opportunity to develop and hone a wide range of skills, from administrative management to digital marketing.

Key Responsibilities:

Presentation Creation: Develop and deliver presentations to internal and external stakeholders to convey information, ideas, and updates effectively. Administrative Support: Handle various administrative tasks including scheduling meetings, organizing files, managing correspondence, and performing general office duties. Tender Management: Oversee the process of tender submissions, including uploading tender documents, preparing quotations, and ensuring all paperwork is correctly completed and submitted. Data Analysis: Conduct statistical analysis and create visual data representations to derive insights. This task will involve using tools like Excel for data manipulation and analysis. Digital Marketing: Contribute to the company’s digital marketing efforts by promoting its products and services through social media, email campaigns, and online advertising.

Versatility and Adaptability:

Interns should be versatile and able to adapt to various tasks. Effective time management and organizational skills are crucial to efficiently handle the diverse responsibilities.

Number of Openings

Total Positions: 1

Growth Opportunity

Interns who perform well during their internship will be reviewed for a permanent position within the company. Transtec Overseas Pvt Ltd values dedication and performance, offering a pathway for interns to transition into full-time roles.