Internship Opportunities at Deepak Precision Works Pvt Ltd

Deepak Precision Works Pvt Ltd, a renowned name in precision engineering and manufacturing, is currently offering valuable internship opportunities for enthusiastic and skilled individuals. Here’s everything you need to know about the company and the internship program:

Company Overview:

Full Name of the Company: Deepak Precision Works Pvt Ltd

Location: Unit No: 257, 2nd Floor, Kalyandas Udhyog Bhavan, Century Bazaar Lane, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Contact Details: For inquiries, you can reach out via email at For inquiries, you can reach out via email at [email protected]

Website: www.dpwindia.com

Internship Positions Available:

Deepak Precision Works Pvt Ltd is looking to fill 4 internship positions. These opportunities are designed for individuals eager to gain hands-on experience in a professional and dynamic environment.

Internship Details:

Stipend: Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹8,000, offering financial support while gaining invaluable industry experience.

Work Environment: The company offers both remote and on-site opportunities, providing flexibility to interns. Whether you prefer working from home or gaining hands-on experience in the company’s Mumbai office, options are available to suit your needs.

Duration: The internship is structured to last between 2 to 3 years, providing ample time for learning, skill development, and meaningful contributions to ongoing projects.

Start Date: Internships are available immediately. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to secure their position.

Post-Internship Opportunities: Deepak Precision Works Pvt Ltd offers the possibility of full-time employment after the successful completion of the internship, based on the intern’s performance and the company’s requirements.

Letter of Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) will be provided at the end of the internship to acknowledge the intern’s contribution and skills developed during the program.

Required Skillsets:

Language Proficiency: Fluent in English, with strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in computer applications is essential. Applicants should be comfortable using various software and tools relevant to the field.

Interpersonal Skills: Good communication skills are vital for effective collaboration within teams and for professional interactions.

Deepak Precision Works Pvt Ltd is committed to providing a learning environment where interns can gain hands-on experience, develop their skills, and prepare for successful careers in the engineering and manufacturing industry. This internship is an excellent opportunity for individuals looking to grow professionally in a supportive and innovative setting.

For more details or to apply, please visit our website or contact us directly at the provided email address.