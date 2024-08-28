Internship Opportunities at KOMANDOOR & CO LLP

KOMANDOOR & CO LLP is a leading chartered accountancy firm with a strong presence across India, offering comprehensive financial, auditing, and consultancy services. The firm is looking for talented and motivated individuals to join its internship program, providing valuable hands-on experience in various fields.

Company Overview:

Full Name of the Company: KOMANDOOR & CO LLP

Head Office Location: 1-504, 5th Floor, 7-1-58, Divyashakti Complex, Dharam Karan Road, Ameerpet, Hyderabad – 500016

Branches: The firm has 23 branches across major cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, and more. A detailed list of branches is enclosed below.

Contact Details: HR and Admin Head: Ms. Kanaka Durga, Contact: +91 9441263366, Email: Ms. Kanaka Durga, Contact: +91 9441263366, Email: [email protected] Marketing Head: CA Pramod Kumar, Contact: +91 9000800176, Email: CA Pramod Kumar, Contact: +91 9000800176, Email: [email protected]

Website: www.komandoorco.com

Internship Positions Available:

KOMANDOOR & CO LLP has around 200 internship vacancies across various branches. Internships are available for CA (Chartered Accountant), CMA (Cost and Management Accountant), and MBA (Master of Business Administration) students.

Internship Details:

Stipend: CA and CMA Interns: 1st Year: ₹8,500 per month 2nd Year: ₹10,000 per month Business School MBA Interns: ₹15,000 per month

Work Environment: This is an on-site opportunity. Interns will gain hands-on experience in a live environment, working closely with experienced professionals in the field.

Duration: CA Students: Two (2) years CMA Students: 15 months MBA Students: One (1) year

Start Date: Internships will commence from the date of signing the required documents of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), ICMA (Institute of Cost Accountants of India), or the respective university or college.

Post-Internship Opportunities: Full-time employment is offered upon completion of the CA, CMA, or MBA course, based on performance and company requirements.

Letter of Recommendation: KOMANDOOR & CO LLP will provide a Letter of Recommendation (LOR) after the successful completion of the internship.

Skillset Required:

For CA IPCC Students & MBA Students: Applicants should have completed two years of their respective courses and must hold a certificate from their university. The internship will include training in Data Analytics, Advanced Excel tools, including AI (Artificial Intelligence) and BI (Business Intelligence).

Job Description (JD):

Interns will be involved in various compliance and audit tasks under multiple tax laws and statutes such as:

Compliance: Under tax laws, including GST, Income Tax, and various other regulatory requirements.

Audits: Covering a wide range of industries and regulatory bodies, including Companies Act, RBI Act, SEBI Act, FEMA, RERA, Insurance Act, Environment Protection Act, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, World Bank Projects, SEZ Act, Consumer Protection Act, and more.

Consultancy: In tax matters, anti-money laundering (AML), related party transactions, FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act), and FERA (Foreign Exchange Regulation Act) consultations.

Branch Details and Contact Information:

Here is a list of some of the key branches of KOMANDOOR & CO LLP:

Delhi: MB-1, Ground Floor, Galli Number 8, Master Block, Near Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Delhi – 110092

Branch Heads: CA Chahina Mittal, CA Prince Kumar

Contact: +91 9716944232, +91 7838813715

Email: [email protected] Mumbai: No. 403, Modi Chambers, Opera House, Next to French Bridge, Mumbai – 400004

Branch Heads: CA B Shantilal Oza, CA M Gopalakrishna

Contact: +91 9773348134

Email: [email protected] Kolkata: Fortuna Tower, 23A, NS Road, 11th Floor, Room No. 40, Kolkata – 700001

Branch Heads: CA Alok Kumar Jha, CA Sanjay Shaw

Contact: +91 9903775937

Email: [email protected] Chennai: Flat No. 10C Wing, 6th Floor Parsn Manner, 442(602) Anna Salai, Chennai – 600006

Branch Heads: CA T Jayakumar, CA Sathya Murthy

Contact: +91 8667531160

Email: [email protected] Bangalore: #714, 1st Floor, 6th Main 5th Cross, Vijaya Nagar, Bangalore – 560040

Branch Heads: CA V Kishore, Hanumantha Char A

Contact: +91 9886409966

Email: [email protected]

Conclusion:

KOMANDOOR & CO LLP offers a robust and immersive internship program for students seeking careers in auditing, compliance, and financial consultancy. With hands-on training, a broad range of industry exposure, and the opportunity to work with experienced professionals, interns will be well-prepared for their future careers.

For more details or to apply, please visit our website or contact us directly at the provided email addresses and phone numbers.