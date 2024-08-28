Internship Opportunities at FatCherry International Pvt Ltd

FatCherry International Pvt Ltd, a growing name in the industry, is offering dynamic internship opportunities for individuals interested in marketing and sales. Here’s everything you need to know about the company and the internship program:

Company Overview:

Full Name of the Company: FatCherry International Pvt Ltd

Location: Delhi, India

Contact Details: For inquiries, reach out via email at For inquiries, reach out via email at [email protected] or call 9999009564.

Website: www.fatcherry.in

Internship Positions Available:

Marketing Intern Sales Intern

Internship Details:

Stipend: The company offers a stipend of ₹3,000 for the duration of the internship.

Work Environment: This is a remote internship, allowing interns to work from the comfort of their homes, making it flexible and convenient.

Duration: The internship is structured for a 6-week period, providing ample time for learning and practical application.

Start Date: The internships are set to begin in the first week of September. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to secure their positions.

Post-Internship Opportunities: FatCherry International Pvt Ltd offers the possibility of full-time employment after the successful completion of the internship, depending on the intern’s performance and the company’s requirements.

Letter of Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) will be provided at the end of the internship to acknowledge the intern’s contribution and skills developed during the program.

Required Skillsets:

Marketing Intern: Candidates should have a basic understanding of marketing principles, digital marketing, and influencer marketing. Proficiency in Canva for designing marketing materials and experience with making soft calls to clients is a plus.

Sales Intern: Similar to the marketing role, candidates should be adept at digital marketing strategies and have the capability to engage in soft sales calls. Familiarity with using digital tools for marketing and sales is beneficial.

FatCherry International Pvt Ltd is committed to nurturing talent and providing a platform for interns to gain real-world experience. This internship offers a unique opportunity to work in a dynamic environment, develop marketing and sales strategies, and contribute to the company’s growth.

For more details or to apply, please visit our website or contact us directly at the provided email address and phone number.