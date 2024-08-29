Employment
Internship Opportunities at Ziegler Aerospace
Company Name: Ziegler Aerospace
Address:
Level 4, Glacier Building, Whitfield Road, Landmark: Opp Google Office/Above Creamstone Building, Kondapur, Hyderabad – 500084, India
Contact Details:
- Phone: +91 9949 7259 88
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: www.ziegler-aerospace.co.uk
Available Internship Positions
Ziegler Aerospace is offering exciting internship opportunities for individuals looking to gain practical experience in data entry and customer support. These internships are designed to provide valuable insights into the aerospace industry while honing essential skills in data management and customer interaction.
1. Data Entry Intern
- Stipend: ₹7,000 – ₹10,000 per month (performance-based)
- Location: On-site in Hyderabad, India
- Duration: 6 months
- Start Date: September
- Full-Time Job Opportunity: Yes, based on performance
- LOR/Recommendation Letter: Available for exceptional performance
Responsibilities:
- Accurately input data into company systems and databases.
- Verify data for accuracy and completeness.
- Maintain and update database records as required.
- Assist in compiling data for reports and presentations.
- Work closely with other departments to ensure data accuracy and consistency.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Detail-oriented with strong attention to accuracy.
- Basic computer skills and proficiency in data entry software.
- Good organizational and time-management skills.
- Ability to handle large volumes of data efficiently.
- Self-motivated and hardworking with a proactive attitude.
2. Customer Support Intern
- Stipend: ₹7,000 – ₹10,000 per month (performance-based)
- Location: On-site in Hyderabad, India
- Duration: 6 months
- Start Date: September
- Full-Time Job Opportunity: Yes, based on performance
- LOR/Recommendation Letter: Available for exceptional performance
Responsibilities:
- Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, and in-person.
- Provide accurate information regarding company products and services.
- Assist customers with order placement, tracking, and resolving issues.
- Maintain records of customer interactions and transactions.
- Collaborate with other departments to resolve complex customer issues.
- Contribute to the improvement of customer service processes and protocols.
Skills and Qualifications:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to handle customer inquiries with professionalism and patience.
- Problem-solving skills and the ability to think on your feet.
- Detail-oriented with a commitment to providing excellent customer service.
- Proficiency in using customer service software and tools.
Internship Benefits and Growth Opportunities
- Work Experience: Gain hands-on experience in the aerospace industry.
- Career Development: Opportunities for full-time employment based on performance.
- Networking: Interact with industry professionals and build a professional network.
- Skill Enhancement: Develop valuable skills in data management, customer service, and communication.
- Mentorship: Guidance from experienced professionals in the field.