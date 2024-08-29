Internship Opportunities at Ziegler Aerospace

Company Name: Ziegler Aerospace

Address:

Level 4, Glacier Building, Whitfield Road, Landmark: Opp Google Office/Above Creamstone Building, Kondapur, Hyderabad – 500084, India

Contact Details:

Phone: +91 9949 7259 88

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ziegler-aerospace.co.uk

Available Internship Positions

Ziegler Aerospace is offering exciting internship opportunities for individuals looking to gain practical experience in data entry and customer support. These internships are designed to provide valuable insights into the aerospace industry while honing essential skills in data management and customer interaction.

1. Data Entry Intern

Stipend: ₹7,000 – ₹10,000 per month (performance-based)

Location: On-site in Hyderabad, India

Duration: 6 months

Start Date: September

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Yes, based on performance

LOR/Recommendation Letter: Available for exceptional performance

Responsibilities:

Accurately input data into company systems and databases.

Verify data for accuracy and completeness.

Maintain and update database records as required.

Assist in compiling data for reports and presentations.

Work closely with other departments to ensure data accuracy and consistency.

Skills and Qualifications:

Detail-oriented with strong attention to accuracy.

Basic computer skills and proficiency in data entry software.

Good organizational and time-management skills.

Ability to handle large volumes of data efficiently.

Self-motivated and hardworking with a proactive attitude.

2. Customer Support Intern

Stipend: ₹7,000 – ₹10,000 per month (performance-based)

Location: On-site in Hyderabad, India

Duration: 6 months

Start Date: September

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Yes, based on performance

LOR/Recommendation Letter: Available for exceptional performance

Responsibilities:

Respond to customer inquiries via phone, email, and in-person.

Provide accurate information regarding company products and services.

Assist customers with order placement, tracking, and resolving issues.

Maintain records of customer interactions and transactions.

Collaborate with other departments to resolve complex customer issues.

Contribute to the improvement of customer service processes and protocols.

Skills and Qualifications:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to handle customer inquiries with professionalism and patience.

Problem-solving skills and the ability to think on your feet.

Detail-oriented with a commitment to providing excellent customer service.

Proficiency in using customer service software and tools.

Internship Benefits and Growth Opportunities