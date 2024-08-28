Internship Opportunity at ACES India Private Limited

ACES India Private Limited is excited to offer an internship opportunity for individuals looking to gain experience in sales and marketing. This is a great chance for aspiring sales and marketing professionals to work with a dynamic team and enhance their skills in a practical environment.

Company Overview:

Full Name of the Company: ACES India Private Limited

Location: The Platina, Block A-505, Survey 134P, 132P, 110P, 108P, S136/3, Gachibowli Main Road, Gachibowli, Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy – 500032, Telangana, India.

Contact Details: For inquiries, please call 9515548148 or email at For inquiries, please call 9515548148 or email at [email protected]

Website: www.aces-co.com

Internship Position Available:

ACES India Private Limited is looking to fill the position of Sales and Marketing Intern. This role will provide hands-on experience in marketing strategies, customer engagement, and sales techniques.

Internship Details:

Stipend: The stipend for this position ranges from INR 8,000 to 10,000, depending on the candidate’s performance and experience.

Work Environment: This is a remote internship, with some travel involved for meetings, client visits, and occasional office visits. It offers flexibility and exposure to various aspects of the sales and marketing process.

Duration: The internship is structured for a period of 2 to 3 months, providing a comprehensive overview of sales and marketing functions.

Start Date: The internship can start immediately or within a month, depending on the candidate’s availability.

Post-Internship Opportunities: While there is no full-time job offer guaranteed after the internship, interns will gain valuable experience and a recommendation letter based on their performance.

Letter of Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) will be provided at the end of the internship to acknowledge the intern’s contributions and skills developed during the program.

Required Skillsets:

Language Proficiency: Candidates must be proficient in at least two languages: English and Hindi, or English and Telugu, to effectively communicate with a diverse client base.

Interpersonal Skills: Strong communication skills, ability to engage with clients, and persuasive selling techniques.

Self-Motivation: Ability to work independently, manage time efficiently, and take initiative in tasks.

Job Description (JD):

Sales Support: Assist the sales team in reaching out to potential clients, conducting market research, and gathering leads.

Marketing Strategies: Contribute to the development and implementation of marketing campaigns to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement.

Client Interaction: Engage with clients to understand their needs, provide product information, and facilitate sales processes.

Reporting: Maintain records of sales activities, client interactions, and prepare reports for the management team.

ACES India Private Limited is committed to providing a valuable learning experience for interns, equipping them with practical skills and insights into the sales and marketing industry. This internship offers a unique opportunity to work on real-world projects and gain exposure to the dynamic business environment.

For more details or to apply, please visit our website or contact us directly at the provided email address and phone number.