Internship Opportunities at Whizz Europa Edu Consultants

Company Name: Whizz Europa Edu Consultants

Address:

125, 7th Cross Rd, off Bannerghatta Road, Dollar Layout, BTM 2nd Stage, Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560076, India

Contact Details:

Available Internship Positions

Whizz Europa Edu Consultants is looking for passionate and motivated individuals to join their team as Education Consultants. This is an excellent opportunity for those interested in the education sector and seeking to make a significant impact by guiding students towards their educational and career goals.

Internship Details

Stipend: ₹4,000 – ₹9,000 per month (based on talent and performance)

Location: On-site in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Duration: 1 to 3 months

Start Date: Immediate

Full-Time Job Opportunity: Yes, based on performance

LOR/Recommendation Letter: Yes, upon successful completion

Job Description: Education Consultant Intern

As an Education Consultant intern, you will play a critical role in guiding students and helping them make informed decisions about their educational pursuits. This role involves a mix of counseling, training management, lead management, and developing new partnerships.

Responsibilities:

Overseas Education Counseling: Provide guidance and support to students seeking to study abroad. Help them navigate application processes, choose appropriate courses, and understand admission requirements.

Training Management: Organize and manage training sessions for students, focusing on skill development and preparation for studying overseas.

New Tie-Ups and Contracts: Identify and establish partnerships with educational institutions, both locally and internationally, to expand the company’s network.

Online Portal Leads Management: Manage and respond to leads generated through online portals. Follow up with potential students to convert inquiries into successful enrollments.

Required Skills:

Proficiency in Excel for managing data and reports.

Excellent communication skills to interact effectively with students, parents, and partners.

A vibrant learner with a passion for helping others and a willingness to grow within the organization.

Benefits of Joining Whizz Europa Edu Consultants

Be part of an organization that is dedicated to helping students find their passion and achieve their educational goals.

Make a significant impact on the education system by contributing to a growing and innovative company.

Gain valuable experience in education counseling and develop skills that will be beneficial for a future career in the education sector.

Opportunities for career growth and full-time employment based on performance during the internship.

Employment Details

Job Types:

Full-time

Fresher

Walk-In

Internship

Contract Length: 12 months

Additional Benefits:

Cell phone reimbursement

Internet reimbursement

Work Schedule:

Day shift

Morning shift

Supplemental Pay Types:

Commission pay

Quarterly bonus

Yearly bonus

Ability to Commute/Relocate:

Must be able to commute or relocate to BTM 2nd Stage, Bangalore.

Preferred Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree (preferred)

Experience: Total work experience: 1 year (preferred) Experience in counseling: 1 year (preferred)



Expected Start Date: Immediately