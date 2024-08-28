Internship Opportunity at Basillia Organics Pvt. Ltd

Basillia Organics Pvt. Ltd, a leading company in organic foods and millet-based alternatives, is offering an exciting internship opportunity for students with a background in agriculture. This is a unique chance to gain hands-on experience in the field of quality, certification, and food safety management while working closely with a team committed to sustainable agriculture and organic farming practices.

Company Overview:

Full Name of the Company: Basillia Organics Pvt. Ltd

Location: 602, Kumar Surabhi, Pune-Satara Road, Pune – 411009, Maharashtra, India

Contact Details: For inquiries, contact Rohit at 7709529838 or via email at [email protected]

Website: www.basillia.in / www.gudmom.com

Internship Position Available:

Basillia Organics Pvt. Ltd is offering a Certification Internship for individuals interested in gaining experience in organic farming certifications, quality control, and food safety management systems.

Internship Details:

Stipend: ₹10,000 per month

Work Environment: This is an on-site internship at the company’s Pune location, providing practical, hands-on experience in a professional setting.

Duration: The internship is structured for a 6-month period, offering comprehensive exposure to the field.

Start Date: The internship begins on 01 September 2024.

Post-Internship Opportunities: There is a possibility of a full-time job offer after the successful completion of the internship, based on the intern’s performance and dedication.

Letter of Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) will be provided at the end of the internship, acknowledging the intern’s contributions and skills developed during the program.

Required Skillsets:

Educational Background: Candidates should have a background in agriculture, specifically a B.Sc. in Agriculture or Food Technology.

Technical Skills: Knowledge of quality, certification, and food safety management systems. Understanding of organic farming certifications and experience with Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) or Internal Control Systems (ICS).

Professional Skills: Strong decision-making skills, leadership abilities, and innovative thinking.

Job Description (JD):

The selected intern will work on various aspects of certification and quality management, including but not limited to:

Market Research: Conducting research to identify industry trends, customer preferences, and competitor strategies to inform company decision-making. Documentation Maintenance: Managing documentation related to quality standards, regulations, or certification requirements, including updating procedures, creating compliance reports, and organizing documents for audits. Quality Improvement Projects: Participating in projects aimed at enhancing quality processes or addressing quality-related issues, involving research, feedback gathering, and suggesting improvements. Project Support: Assisting in project planning, scheduling, and coordination, including tracking progress, identifying risks, and supporting project execution. ICS Development: Supporting the development of Internal Control Systems documentation and coordination. Technical Input: Providing technical inputs for creating ICS and organizing farmer groups. Team Management: Managing the ICS team for daily operations. Audit Coordination: Arranging external audits on projects and managing project documentation for audit purposes. Project Management: Handling assigned projects responsibly and managing them effectively.

Eligibility:

Candidates must be available for a full-time (in-office) internship.

Candidates should be able to start the internship immediately.

Must be available for the entire duration of 6 months.

Should have relevant skills and interest in agriculture, quality management, and certifications.

About Basillia Organics Pvt. Ltd:

Basillia Organics Pvt. Ltd is a reputed company specializing in organic foods and millet-based alternatives. With a network of over 7,000 farmers, Basillia Organics is committed to sourcing directly from farms and delivering quality organic products to consumers.

How to Apply:

Candidates interested in this opportunity should visit the company website or directly contact Rohit at the provided phone number or email for further details and application procedures.

This internship offers a unique opportunity to work in the field of sustainable agriculture, gain valuable industry experience, and contribute to a company dedicated to promoting organic farming and healthy eating.

Job Types: Full-time, Internship

Contact Information:

Rohit – 7709529838

Email: [email protected]