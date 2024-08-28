Internship Opportunity at Energetic Consulting Pvt Ltd

Energetic Consulting Pvt Ltd is excited to announce internship opportunities for motivated individuals looking to gain valuable experience in the engineering and energy auditing sectors. This is a fantastic chance for aspiring engineers to work with a professional team and contribute to important projects.

Company Overview:

Full Name of the Company: Energetic Consulting Pvt Ltd

Location: 228, Jai Commercial Complex, Second Floor, Near Cadbury Junction, Khopat Road, Thane (W) 400 601, Maharashtra, India.

Contact Details: For inquiries, please call +91 22 49612837 or +91 9324168367, or email at For inquiries, please call +91 22 49612837 or +91 9324168367, or email at [email protected]

Website: www.energy2profit.co.in

Internship Positions Available:

Energetic Consulting Pvt Ltd is offering internship positions aimed at providing hands-on experience in basic engineering and energy audits. This opportunity is perfect for engineering students or recent graduates looking to enter the field of energy efficiency and management.

Internship Details:

Stipend: The stipend will be decided after the interview, based on the candidate’s qualifications and potential.

Work Environment: The internship offers flexibility with both remote and on-site work options. Interns can choose to work from home or join the team at the Thane office, depending on project requirements.

Duration: The internship is structured for a duration of 12 months, providing substantial exposure and experience in the field.

Start Date: Internships are available immediately, and candidates are encouraged to apply soon to begin their professional journey.

Post-Internship Opportunities: Energetic Consulting Pvt Ltd offers the possibility of full-time employment after the successful completion of the internship, provided the intern demonstrates dedication and potential.

Letter of Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) will be provided at the end of the internship to acknowledge the intern’s contributions and skills developed during the program.

Required Skillsets:

Educational Background: Applicants should possess an engineering degree, preferably in mechanical or chemical engineering.

Technical Skills: Basic understanding of engineering principles and energy auditing practices.

Professional Skills: Strong analytical abilities, attention to detail, and a willingness to learn and adapt to new challenges.

Job Description (JD):

Basic Engineering Tasks: Interns will assist in the development and implementation of engineering solutions to improve energy efficiency.

Energy Audits: Conducting energy audits under supervision to identify opportunities for energy conservation and cost savings. This involves analyzing data, visiting client sites, and preparing reports.

Energetic Consulting Pvt Ltd is committed to nurturing young talent and providing a platform for interns to gain practical experience, develop their skills, and prepare for successful careers in engineering and energy management. This internship offers a valuable opportunity to work on real-world projects and make a positive impact on energy conservation efforts.

For more details or to apply, please visit the company website or contact us directly at the provided email address and phone numbers.