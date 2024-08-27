Internship Opportunities at CVANTUM HEALTHCARE PVT LTD

CVANTUM HEALTHCARE PVT LTD is a leading healthcare company based in Hyderabad, India, specializing in medical equipment sales and services. With a commitment to enhancing the healthcare industry through cutting-edge technology and high-quality products, CVANTUM Healthcare plays a pivotal role in supporting medical professionals and institutions. The company’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction makes it an excellent place for aspiring professionals to begin and advance their careers.

Location and Contact Information

Address: 1-5-2/3, V.V. Nagar, Habsiguda Street No: 8, Hyderabad – 500007, India

Contact Email: [email protected]

Website: www.cvantumhealthcare.com

Internship Details

CVANTUM HEALTHCARE offers internship positions in both sales and service departments, providing hands-on experience in the healthcare and medical equipment industry. This internship is an ideal opportunity for individuals looking to gain practical knowledge and skills in sales and servicing of medical equipment.

Stipend: Interns will receive a monthly stipend ranging from INR 5,000 to 7,000.

Internship Type: This is an on-site internship opportunity, requiring interns to work at the CVANTUM Healthcare office in Hyderabad.

Duration: The internship duration ranges from 3 to 6 months, depending on the role and the intern’s availability.

Start Date: The internship positions are open every month, offering flexibility for candidates to start at a convenient time.

Post-Internship Employment: CVANTUM Healthcare provides opportunities for full-time employment based on the intern’s performance during the internship period.

Letter of Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) will be provided to interns who successfully complete the internship, highlighting their contributions and skills developed.

Desired Skillset

For service roles: Candidates should have a background in electrical, mechanical, or biomedical engineering, either at the diploma or degree level. Service training will be provided to ensure interns are equipped with the necessary skills.

For sales roles: Candidates with an MBA or any relevant degree are preferred, especially those interested in marketing and sales of medical equipment.

Job Descriptions

1. Sales Intern – Medical Equipment

Responsibilities: Engage in promoting and selling medical equipment to healthcare institutions and professionals. Develop and maintain relationships with clients, ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. Assist in market research to identify potential customers and sales opportunities. Support the sales team in preparing proposals, presentations, and sales documentation. Participate in sales meetings, workshops, and training sessions to enhance product knowledge and sales techniques.

Requirements: Degree in marketing, business, or a related field. Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Enthusiastic and eager to learn about medical equipment sales. Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.



2. Service Intern – Medical Equipment

Responsibilities: Assist in the installation, maintenance, and repair of medical equipment. Provide technical support and service to customers, ensuring equipment functionality and reliability. Learn and apply troubleshooting techniques to diagnose and resolve equipment issues. Maintain service records and documentation for all maintenance and repair activities. Collaborate with the service team to provide timely and effective solutions to client problems.

Requirements: Diploma or degree in electrical, mechanical, or biomedical engineering. Basic understanding of medical equipment and their functions. Problem-solving skills and attention to detail. Willingness to learn and undergo training in medical equipment service.



Perks & Benefits

Hands-on experience in the healthcare and medical equipment industry.

Opportunities to work with experienced professionals and learn from industry experts.

A chance to contribute to the healthcare sector by supporting medical institutions.

Professional growth and development in a supportive work environment.

Possibility of full-time employment after the internship, based on performance.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their resumes to the provided contact email, specifying their area of interest (sales or service). For more details, candidates can reach out to Ramesh at [email protected].

Join CVANTUM HEALTHCARE Today!

Start your career in the healthcare industry with CVANTUM HEALTHCARE and gain valuable experience in sales and servicing of medical equipment. Apply today to be part of a company dedicated to improving healthcare through innovation and quality service!