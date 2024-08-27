Internship Opportunities at Sunix AI

Sunix AI is a forward-thinking company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions that are designed to revolutionize industries. Committed to innovation and excellence, Sunix AI is at the forefront of developing advanced AI technologies that address real-world challenges. With a focus on remote work, Sunix AI offers a dynamic and flexible working environment that encourages creativity and professional growth.

Location and Contact Information

Location: This is a remote opportunity, allowing interns to work from anywhere.

Contact: Ravali, HR Manager – 9398002336

Email: [email protected]

Website: sunix.in

Internship Details

Sunix AI is offering a significant number of internship positions, providing an excellent opportunity for aspiring professionals to gain hands-on experience in the field of artificial intelligence. This is an ideal role for those looking to make a mark in the tech industry and be part of cutting-edge projects.

Number of Vacancies: 60-80 positions available.

Stipend: A stipend of INR 8,000 per month will be provided to interns.

Internship Type: This is a remote internship, offering the flexibility to work from home or any location of choice.

Duration: The internship will last for 3 months, providing ample time for learning and contributing to various projects.

Start Date: Internships will commence on 2nd September 2024. Candidates are encouraged to apply promptly to secure a position.

Post-Internship Employment: Full-time employment opportunities are available based on performance during the internship. High-performing interns may be offered a permanent role within the company.

Letter of Recommendation: Interns who successfully complete the program will receive a Letter of Recommendation, enhancing their career prospects.

Desired Skillset

There are no specific skill requirements for applicants, making this internship an inclusive opportunity for individuals with a passion for artificial intelligence and a willingness to learn. Sunix AI values enthusiasm and a commitment to excellence, and all interns will receive the training and support needed to succeed.

Job Description

The detailed job description can be found in the attached document. Interns at Sunix AI will have the chance to work on various AI projects, collaborate with a talented team of professionals, and gain valuable insights into the development and application of AI technologies. The role will involve tasks related to data analysis, AI model development, software development, and more, depending on the project’s requirements.

Why Join Sunix AI?

Gain Real-World Experience: Work on innovative AI projects that have a real impact on businesses and industries.

Flexible Work Environment: Enjoy the benefits of remote work, including the flexibility to manage your own time and workspace.

Career Growth: Take advantage of performance-based opportunities for full-time employment after the internship.

Professional Development: Receive mentorship from experienced professionals and enhance your technical skills in a supportive environment.

Networking Opportunities: Build connections with industry experts and other like-minded individuals in the field of AI.

How to Apply

If you are eager to start your career in artificial intelligence and work on exciting projects, apply now to join Sunix AI. For more information or to submit your application, contact Ravali, HR Manager, at 9398002336 or send an email to [email protected].

Start Your AI Career with Sunix AI!

Join Sunix AI and be part of a team that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Apply today and take the first step towards a rewarding and innovative career!