Internship Opportunities at Ascii Pvt Ltd

Ascii Pvt Ltd, a well-regarded name in the field of technology and education, is offering exciting internship opportunities for aspiring robotics and computer trainers. Here’s all you need to know about the company and the internship program:

Company Overview:

Full Name of the Company: Ascii Pvt Ltd

Location: Peer House, Building No. 23, Fort, Mumbai – 400001

Contact Details: For inquiries, you can reach out via email at For inquiries, you can reach out via email at [email protected] or contact us at 8879641858.

Website: www.ascii-india.com

Internship Positions Available:

Robotics Trainer Computer Trainer

Internship Details:

Stipend: Information on the stipend for these positions will be provided upon inquiry or during the interview process.

Work Environment: This is an on-site opportunity, offering hands-on experience and training at our Mumbai office.

Duration: The internship is structured for a one-year period, providing ample time for learning, development, and practical application.

Start Date: The internships are available immediately, and candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Post-Internship Opportunities: Ascii Pvt Ltd offers the possibility of full-time employment after the successful completion of the internship, based on performance and company requirements.

Letter of Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) will be provided at the end of the internship to acknowledge the intern’s contribution and skills developed during the program.

Required Skillsets:

For Robotics Trainer: Knowledge and experience in Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Python are essential. A passion for robotics and hands-on teaching is also highly desirable.

For Computer Trainer: Proficiency in MS Office, HTML, Python, and Java is required. The ideal candidate will be someone with strong foundational skills in computer applications and programming languages, coupled with the ability to effectively communicate and teach these skills to students.

Ascii Pvt Ltd is committed to fostering a learning environment where interns can grow professionally, work on real-world projects, and gain valuable insights into the field of technology education. If you have the required skills and are eager to take on new challenges, apply now to join our team!

For more details or to apply, please visit our website or contact us directly at the provided email address and phone number.