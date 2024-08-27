Internship Opportunity at Earth Eco Care: A Leading Environmental Solutions Company

Earth Eco Care, a prominent environmental solutions provider, is located in Gandhidham, in the district of Kutch, Gujarat. Committed to promoting eco-friendly practices, Earth Eco Care offers a variety of services and initiatives designed to enhance environmental sustainability. The company is dedicated to fostering innovation in environmental care and creating a cleaner, greener future.

Location and Contact Information

Address: Gandhidham, District Kutch, Gujarat, Pin Code: 370110

Contact Email: [email protected]

Website: Under Preparation

Internship Opportunities

Earth Eco Care is currently offering internship opportunities that are ideal for young and passionate individuals interested in environmental care and sustainability. This program provides a hands-on learning experience that will allow interns to apply their knowledge, gain new skills, and contribute meaningfully to environmental projects.

Internship Stipend: The company offers a stipend ranging from INR 6,000 to 8,000 per month, depending on the candidate’s profile and qualifications.

Internship Type: This is an on-site opportunity, requiring interns to work in the city of Gandhidham.

Duration: The internship is designed to last for six months, providing ample time for interns to learn and grow within the company.

Start Date: The internship is currently open, and applications will be accepted until December. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to secure a position.

Post-Internship Employment: Earth Eco Care offers the possibility of a full-time job following the internship, based on the candidate’s performance and capabilities demonstrated during the internship period.

Letter of Recommendation: Interns who successfully complete the program will receive a Letter of Recommendation (LOR) detailing the key performance indicators (KPIs) and any projects they executed, which can significantly boost their future career prospects.

Desired Candidate Profile

Earth Eco Care is looking for young, enthusiastic individuals who are computer savvy, have strong communication skills, and possess knowledge of market study techniques. Ideal candidates will have a genuine interest in environmental issues and a willingness to learn and contribute to the company’s mission.

Application Process

Interested candidates should prepare their resumes highlighting relevant skills and experiences and send them to the provided contact email. This internship provides a unique opportunity to work with a dedicated team of environmental professionals, gain valuable industry insights, and make a real impact on environmental sustainability.

Join Earth Eco Care Today!

Embark on a journey that not only builds your career but also contributes to making the world a better place. Apply now to be a part of Earth Eco Care’s mission to promote sustainability and environmental consciousness.