Exciting Internship Opportunity at RAN INDIA LOGISTICS

RAN INDIA LOGISTICS, a leading company in the logistics and consultancy sector, is located in the bustling city of Chennai, India. With a focus on providing top-tier logistics solutions, tax and legal consultancy, insurance services, GST refunds, and drawbacks, RAN INDIA LOGISTICS is at the forefront of helping businesses streamline their operations. The company prides itself on offering comprehensive and reliable services to its clients, ensuring seamless logistics and financial management.

Location and Contact Information

Address: New No. 84, Old No. 74, 4th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, Chennai – 600083, India

Contact Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ranindialogistics.com

Internship Details

RAN INDIA LOGISTICS is currently seeking enthusiastic and motivated individuals to join their team as interns. This is a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the logistics and consultancy industry, working alongside experienced professionals.

Internship Stipend: The selected interns will receive a monthly stipend of INR 7,000.

Internship Type: This is a work-on-site internship, requiring the intern to be present at the company’s office in Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

Duration: The internship is structured for a period of 6 months, providing an immersive learning experience.

Start Date: The internship program is open for immediate start. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply without delay.

Post-Internship Employment: RAN INDIA LOGISTICS offers the potential for full-time employment after the successful completion of the internship, based on performance and capabilities demonstrated during the internship period.

Letter of Recommendation: Interns who successfully complete their tenure will receive a Letter of Recommendation, which will highlight their contributions and the skills they acquired during their time at the company.

Desired Candidate Profile

RAN INDIA LOGISTICS is looking for graduates, preferably with a background in commerce. Fluency in English is essential, as clear communication is a key component of the internship. Candidates with a proactive attitude, attention to detail, and a willingness to learn will find this role rewarding and enriching.

Job Description (JD)

Interns at RAN INDIA LOGISTICS will gain exposure to a variety of tasks related to:

Logistics Management: Understanding the logistics processes and supporting in the smooth execution of logistics operations.

Tax and Legal Consultancy: Assisting in tax-related matters and legal documentation, ensuring compliance with regulations.

Insurance Services: Learning about different insurance products and assisting in insurance claim processes.

GST Refunds and Drawbacks: Supporting the team in processing GST refunds and handling drawback claims, helping clients navigate through the complex financial procedures.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should prepare their resumes, emphasizing relevant skills and any previous experience in logistics, finance, or consultancy. Applications can be sent directly to the provided contact email.

Why Join RAN INDIA LOGISTICS?

This internship provides a unique opportunity to work in a dynamic and growing industry, offering invaluable experience in logistics and consultancy. Interns will work closely with seasoned professionals, gain insights into various aspects of logistics and financial management, and develop skills that will be beneficial for their future careers.

Take the First Step in Your Career!

Join RAN INDIA LOGISTICS and embark on a career journey that will equip you with practical knowledge and experience in logistics, tax, legal consultancy, and more. Apply today and be part of a team that values growth, learning, and excellence.