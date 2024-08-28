Career Opportunities at Motherhood Women’s & Child Care Hospital Pvt. Ltd.

Motherhood Women’s & Child Care Hospital Pvt. Ltd. is a leading healthcare provider specializing in women’s and child care. Our mission is to offer comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services in a compassionate and nurturing environment. Situated in the bustling area of Sola, Ahmedabad, our hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of dedicated healthcare professionals committed to patient care and well-being.

Address:

1st Floor, Sarjan Arcade, Above Axis Bank, Beside Satyam Complex,

Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad 380060

Contact Details: Phone: +91 7203025525 Email: [email protected] Website: www.motherhoodhospital.com



Job and Internship Opportunities:

Motherhood Women’s & Child Care Hospital is seeking talented and dedicated individuals for various job and internship positions. This is a great opportunity for candidates to gain valuable experience in the healthcare sector, develop their skills, and contribute to patient care and hospital management.

Available Positions: Medical Transcriptionist OT Assistant BHMS (Medical Officer) Skin Technician Embryologist (Biologist) Hospital Management Business Development Manager (BDM)

Stipend: Competitive, among the best in the hospital industry.

Work Type: On-site positions at the hospital.

Duration: Internships are available for 6 months to 1 year, starting from September 1, 2024.

Post-Internship Opportunities: Full-time job offers are available based on performance across all listed positions.

LOR/Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation will be provided if required by the intern.

Specific Skill Set Required:

Communication & Coordination Skills: Ability to interact effectively with patients, colleagues, and other healthcare professionals.

Basic Computer Knowledge: Proficiency in using computer systems for documentation, communication, and patient management.

Job Descriptions (JD):

Medical Transcriptionist: Transcribe voice recordings into accurate medical reports.

Edit and review transcriptions for accuracy and clarity.

Use medical terminology knowledge and transcription software efficiently.

Maintain patient confidentiality and update electronic health records (EHR).

Communicate with healthcare providers to clarify details and participate in quality assurance processes. OT Assistant: Assist surgeons and nursing staff during surgical procedures.

Prepare and sterilize surgical instruments and operating rooms.

Ensure the availability of necessary surgical equipment.

Maintain patient safety and comfort before, during, and after operations.

Handle specimen collection and labeling, and follow strict infection control protocols. BHMS (Medical Officer): Diagnose and treat patients using homeopathic medicine.

Conduct patient assessments and prescribe individualized treatment plans.

Monitor patient progress, make necessary adjustments, and maintain accurate medical records.

Collaborate with other healthcare professionals to ensure comprehensive patient care.

Educate patients on lifestyle modifications and preventive health measures. Skin Technician: Assist dermatologists with procedures and treatments.

Prepare patients and equipment for various skin treatments.

Conduct skin analyses and recommend suitable treatments.

Handle and maintain skincare products and ensure cleanliness of treatment areas.

Educate patients on post-treatment care and daily skincare routines. Embryologist (Biologist): Perform IVF procedures including egg retrieval, fertilization, and embryo transfer.

Monitor and document embryo development stages.

Handle and store biological samples carefully, ensuring lab equipment is properly maintained.

Collaborate with fertility doctors to enhance patient outcomes.

Stay informed on the latest advancements in reproductive biology and IVF techniques. Hospital Management: Oversee daily operations of the hospital or specific departments.

Manage staff, budgets, and hospital resources efficiently.

Ensure compliance with healthcare regulations and standards.

Implement policies aimed at improving patient care and hospital efficiency.

Coordinate with medical staff to deliver seamless healthcare services.

Monitor and enhance patient satisfaction and hospital performance metrics. Business Development Manager (BDM): Identify and pursue new business opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Build and maintain relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders.

Develop and implement growth strategies for hospital services.

Analyze market trends and competitive activities.

Prepare and present proposals, handle contracts, and lead negotiations.

Track and report on sales and business development performance.

Why Join Motherhood Women’s & Child Care Hospital Pvt. Ltd.?

Working at Motherhood Women’s & Child Care Hospital provides a unique opportunity to be part of a team that values patient care, professional development, and excellence in healthcare services. We offer a supportive work environment where employees can grow their careers and make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families.

For more details or to apply for any of the positions, please visit our website at www.motherhoodhospital.com or contact us directly via email at [email protected]. Join us in our mission to provide exceptional care and make a positive impact on the community!