Internship Opportunity at Saamsha Technologies: AS400 Trainee

Saamsha Technologies is a leading IT solutions provider based in Pune, India. Known for delivering innovative and robust solutions to a diverse range of clients, Saamsha Technologies focuses on providing high-quality IT services that align with industry standards. Our expertise spans various technology domains, making us a trusted partner in the tech industry.

Address:

223-225, Suratwala Mark Plazzo, Opp. Courtyard Marriott,

Hinjewadi, Pune, India – 411 057

Contact Details: Phone: +91-8530975800 Email: [email protected] Website: www.saamsha.com



Internship Position: AS400 Trainee

Saamsha Technologies is currently seeking enthusiastic and motivated individuals for the position of AS400 Trainee. This internship offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in AS400 technology, a robust platform widely used in the enterprise environment. Candidates will work closely with experienced professionals, gaining valuable insights and skills that are critical for a successful career in IT.

Stipend: ₹9,000 – ₹12,000 per month, based on the candidate’s skills and performance.

Work Type: On-site (Work From Office)

Duration: 1 Year

Start Date: Immediate

Post-Internship Opportunities: Full-time job offers may be extended based on the intern’s performance during the internship.

LOR/Recommendation: Yes, a Letter of Recommendation will be provided upon successful completion of the internship.

Job Description (JD):

The AS400 Trainee will be involved in various aspects of IT operations, focusing primarily on AS400 systems. This role is designed for fresh graduates or individuals looking to kickstart their career in IT with a strong interest in learning and working with AS400 technology.

Responsibilities:

Technical Training: Gain in-depth knowledge of AS400 systems, tools, and applications.

Learn and apply basic SQL programming to support AS400 operations.

Participate in training sessions to understand the technical aspects of AS400 and its applications. Support and Development: Assist in the development, testing, and deployment of AS400-based solutions.

Provide support for troubleshooting and resolving technical issues related to AS400 systems.

Collaborate with the team to ensure system performance and reliability. Learning and Development: Maintain an analytical mindset and show a willingness to learn new technologies.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and advancements in AS400 technology.

Show proactive involvement in all training and development activities. Communication and Coordination: Communicate effectively with team members and supervisors.

Participate in meetings to discuss progress, challenges, and solutions.

Maintain clear and concise documentation of work performed and processes followed.

Required Skillset:

Educational Qualification: Fresher with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT, or any related field.

Technical Skills: Basic knowledge of SQL programming and AS400 systems.

Analytical Mindset: Ability to think critically and solve problems efficiently.

Communication Skills: Good verbal and written communication skills.

Curiosity: A strong desire to learn and adapt to new technologies and environments.

Professionalism: Willingness to work in a dynamic environment and from the office.

Why Join Saamsha Technologies?

Saamsha Technologies offers a stimulating work environment where interns can grow their skills and gain real-world experience. As an AS400 Trainee, you will have the opportunity to work with experienced IT professionals, engage in meaningful projects, and contribute to the company’s success. This internship is designed to provide a solid foundation for a career in IT, offering both personal and professional development.

For more details or to apply for the AS400 Trainee internship, please visit our website at www.saamsha.com or reach out to us via email at [email protected]. Join Saamsha Technologies and embark on a rewarding career journey in the IT industry!