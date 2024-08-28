Internship Opportunities at Glocert Certifications India Private Limited

Glocert Certifications India Private Limited is a premier certification body offering a wide range of certification and training services to clients worldwide. Based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Glocert is dedicated to providing high-quality certification solutions that meet international standards. Our mission is to help businesses improve their processes, achieve compliance, and enhance their market competitiveness.

Address:

23, Nehru Park, 3rd Street, Varadharajapuram Medu,

Uppilipalayam Post, Coimbatore 641 015, Tamil Nadu, India

Contact Details: Phone: +91 422 2590511 / +91 94862 29415 Email: [email protected] Website: www.glocert.net



Exciting Internship Opportunities:

Glocert Certifications India Private Limited is currently seeking dynamic and enthusiastic individuals for internship positions in Business Development and Digital Marketing. This is a fantastic opportunity for candidates looking to gain valuable experience in a professional environment, develop their skills, and contribute to the growth of a leading certification body.

Available Positions: Business Development Intern Digital Marketing Intern

Stipend: Starting from ₹8,000 per month, with potential increases based on the candidate’s capabilities and performance.

Work Type: Flexible options for both remote and on-site work are available, accommodating various work preferences and circumstances.

Duration: The internship duration is flexible, with a minimum commitment of 1 year and a maximum of 2 years.

Start Date: Internships can start at any time, offering flexibility to candidates in their scheduling.

Post-Internship Opportunities: Full-time job offers may be extended based on the intern’s performance and the availability of positions within the company.

LOR/Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation will be provided upon successful completion of the internship, recognizing the intern’s contributions and skills developed during their tenure.

Job Description (JD):

Interns at Glocert Certifications will have the opportunity to engage in key aspects of Business Development and Social Media Marketing:

Business Development: Assist in identifying new business opportunities and potential clients.

Support in the development and implementation of business strategies to increase market reach.

Participate in client meetings and presentations to enhance business relationships.

Conduct market research and analysis to support business initiatives. Social Media Marketing: Manage and create content for Glocert’s social media platforms to enhance brand visibility and engagement.

Develop social media campaigns to promote services and engage with target audiences.

Monitor social media trends and analytics to optimize marketing strategies.

Collaborate with the marketing team to execute promotional activities and events.

Required Skillset:

Marketing Skills: Strong understanding of marketing principles and strategies.

Social Media Skills: Proficiency in using social media platforms for business promotion and brand building.

Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication abilities.

Analytical Skills: Ability to analyze market trends and data to make informed business decisions.

Proactive Attitude: Self-motivated with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Why Intern with Glocert Certifications India Private Limited?

Interning at Glocert Certifications offers an exceptional opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the fields of Business Development and Digital Marketing. Interns will work alongside seasoned professionals, gaining insights into the certification industry, learning how to develop and execute effective marketing strategies, and building skills that are essential for a successful career. This internship is not just a learning experience; it is a chance to make a meaningful impact within a respected organization.

If you are eager to learn, passionate about marketing and business development, and ready to take on new challenges, Glocert Certifications India Private Limited is the perfect place to start your career journey. For more details or to apply, visit our website at www.glocert.net or reach out to us via email at [email protected]. Join our team and help us shape the future of certification!