Internship Opportunities at PARKAIRE ENGINEERING CO PVT LTD

PARKAIRE ENGINEERING CO PVT LTD, a renowned name in the engineering sector, specializes in delivering top-quality solutions in air conditioning and ventilation. With a strong commitment to innovation and excellence, the company is dedicated to designing and manufacturing products that meet the highest industry standards. Located in the industrial hub of Okhla, New Delhi, PARKAIRE ENGINEERING is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a team of skilled professionals.

Location and Contact Information

Address: D-15/4, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase – 2, New Delhi, India

Contact Email: [email protected]

Website: www.parkaire.net

Internship Details

PARKAIRE ENGINEERING CO PVT LTD is offering internship positions in various departments, providing students and graduates an excellent opportunity to gain practical experience in their field of study. The available internship positions include roles in Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC), Design, Production, Marketing, Purchase, and Site Work. These internships are designed to provide valuable hands-on experience and insights into the operations of a leading engineering firm.

Stipend: While the stipend is generally not applicable, in exceptional cases, interns may receive a stipend ranging from INR 2,000 to 3,000.

Internship Type: The internship offers both on-site and remote opportunities, depending on the specific role and requirements.

Duration: Internships are offered for a period of 6 to 12 months, providing ample time for interns to learn, contribute, and develop their skills.

Start Date: Internships will begin from mid-September to mid-October. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure their position.

Post-Internship Employment: Full-time job placements may be offered to interns who demonstrate exceptional performance during their internship period.

Letter of Recommendation: Upon successful completion of the internship, interns will receive a Letter of Recommendation (LOR), which will highlight their contributions and achievements.

Desired Candidate Profile

PARKAIRE ENGINEERING is looking for candidates with a background in mechanical engineering, whether they are current students or recent graduates. The ideal intern will be enthusiastic about learning, proactive in their approach, and capable of working effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Departments and Roles Available

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC): Interns will be involved in ensuring that products meet the required quality standards, performing tests, and monitoring production processes. Design: This role will allow interns to participate in the design and development of new products, providing input on specifications and contributing to design improvements. Production: Interns in the production department will assist in the manufacturing process, learning about the intricacies of product assembly and quality management. Marketing: Interns will gain experience in market analysis, product promotion, and customer outreach, supporting the marketing strategies of the company. Purchase: This role involves assisting in procurement activities, vendor management, and ensuring that materials meet the company’s quality and cost standards. Site Work: Interns will have the opportunity to work on-site, gaining practical experience in project management and installation of systems.

How to Apply

Candidates interested in applying for the internship positions at PARKAIRE ENGINEERING CO PVT LTD should send their resumes, highlighting relevant skills and academic background, to the contact email provided.

Why Choose PARKAIRE ENGINEERING CO PVT LTD for Your Internship?

Interning at PARKAIRE ENGINEERING provides a unique opportunity to work in a dynamic environment where innovation and quality are at the forefront. Interns will have the chance to work alongside experienced professionals, gain insights into the engineering industry, and enhance their technical and professional skills.

Start Your Engineering Career with PARKAIRE ENGINEERING!

Join PARKAIRE ENGINEERING CO PVT LTD and take the first step towards building a successful career in mechanical engineering. Apply today to become part of a company that values knowledge, growth, and excellence.