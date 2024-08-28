Internship Opportunities at Bhagyashree Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Bhagyashree Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd. is a leading travel company with a strong presence in multiple locations across Maharashtra, including Pune, Mumbai, Dadar, and Thane. Specializing in delivering exceptional travel experiences, Bhagyashree Tours & Travels offers a range of services designed to cater to both domestic and international travelers. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, we have become a trusted name in the travel industry.

Locations: Pune, Mumbai, Dadar, and Thane

Contact Email: [email protected]

Website: www.bhagyashritravels.com

Internship Opportunities:

Bhagyashree Tours & Travels is offering valuable internship opportunities for enthusiastic and dedicated individuals who are passionate about the travel industry. This hands-on experience will allow interns to gain insights into the operations of a leading travel company and develop skills that are essential for a career in this field.

Position: Travel Intern

Stipend: ₹5,000 per month

Work Type: On-site only

Duration: Minimum 3 months, extendable to 6 months

Start Date: Internships begin on the 1st of each month

Post-Internship Opportunities: Interns who demonstrate knowledge, hard work, and suitability for the role may be offered full-time positions, subject to the availability of vacancies.

LOR/Recommendation: Yes, a Letter of Recommendation will be provided upon successful completion of the internship.

Job Description (JD):

The internship role involves various responsibilities related to tours and travels, including but not limited to:

Calling: Engaging with clients to provide information about travel packages, answering queries, and assisting with travel planning. Filing: Organizing and managing important travel documents, ensuring all necessary paperwork is completed and filed correctly. Scanning: Digitizing documents for easy access and record-keeping. Visa Department Assistance: Assisting with the preparation and processing of visa applications. Domestic Confirmation: Handling the confirmation of domestic travel arrangements for clients.

Required Skillset:

Visa Department Knowledge: Familiarity with visa processes and documentation is preferred.

Domestic Travel Confirmation: Experience or knowledge in managing domestic travel arrangements.

Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication skills are essential for interacting with clients and colleagues.

Attention to Detail: Accuracy in filing and managing travel documents is crucial.

Organizational Skills: Ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently.

Why Intern with Bhagyashree Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd.?

Interning with Bhagyashree Tours & Travels offers a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in the travel industry. Interns will work closely with experienced professionals, gaining exposure to the day-to-day operations of a busy travel agency. This experience will not only build your resume but also provide you with the skills needed to excel in a career in travel and tourism.

If you are passionate about travel and eager to learn, Bhagyashree Tours & Travels is the perfect place to start your journey. For more details or to apply, please visit our website at www.bhagyashritravels.com or contact us directly at [email protected]. Join us and be part of a team that creates memorable travel experiences!