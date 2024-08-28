Internship Opportunities at Fireya Exim

Fireya Exim is a versatile and forward-thinking company engaged in various business activities, including digital marketing, business development, and partnerships with NGOs and industries for impactful projects. Operating under the brand Neev International, Fireya Exim aims to create a strong presence in the market through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.

Website: www.fireya.co.in

Contact Email: [email protected]

Neev International Website: www.neevn.in

Internship Positions Available:

Fireya Exim is offering exciting internship opportunities for motivated and ambitious individuals looking to gain hands-on experience in various domains. This is a great chance to work in a dynamic environment, contributing to meaningful projects while developing essential skills.

Available Positions: Android Publisher Business Development Digital Marketing Partnerships with NGOs and Industry Partnerships for Projects

Stipend: ₹4,000 per month as basic support, with additional opportunities to earn higher commissions based on performance.

Work Type: Primarily remote, with the flexibility of a hybrid model for those who prefer some on-site engagement.

Duration: Internships are available for a minimum of 8 weeks and can extend up to 25 weeks. These internships may be converted into full-time job positions based on the intern’s performance and the company’s requirements.

Start Date: Internships will begin on September 9th, 2024.

Post-Internship Opportunities: Full-time job offers may or may not be available, depending on the intern’s performance and company needs.

LOR/Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation will be provided upon the successful completion of the internship.

Required Skillset:

Candidates should be at least in their final year of an engineering or MBA program from a reputed college.

A strong motivation to learn, adapt, and contribute effectively to projects.

Good communication skills and a proactive approach to work.

Application Process:

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by sending an email to [email protected]. The company seeks motivated individuals eager to contribute to its growth and projects.

Why Intern with Fireya Exim?

Interning at Fireya Exim provides a unique opportunity to work on innovative projects, develop essential business and technical skills, and build a professional network. As a part of Fireya Exim, you will engage with diverse tasks and responsibilities, ranging from digital marketing to forming strategic partnerships. This internship will provide valuable exposure to real-world business challenges and opportunities to learn from experienced professionals.

For more information about Fireya Exim and its offerings, please visit www.fireya.co.in or www.neevn.in. Take this chance to be a part of a growing company and gain experience that will set you apart in your career!