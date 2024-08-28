Internship Opportunity at Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd: Technical Support Executive

Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, specializing in the assembly, support, and maintenance of computer systems and networks. Located in Navi Mumbai, Aditech ICT is dedicated to delivering high-quality technology solutions and services to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction makes us a trusted partner in the IT industry.

Address:

ADITECH ICT PRIVATE LIMITED

803, Sigma IT Park, Plot No R203/204,

TTC Industrial Area, Rabale,

Navi Mumbai – 400701, India

Contact Details: Phone: +91 9819884527 Email: [email protected] Website: www.aditech.in



Internship Position: Technical Support Executive

Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd is currently looking for two enthusiastic and technically skilled individuals for the position of Technical Support Executive. This internship provides an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in computer assembly, technical support, and after-sales service. Interns will work in a professional environment, gaining practical knowledge and skills that are essential for a successful career in IT support.

Stipend: ₹14,000 per month CTC

Work Type: On-site at Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd office in Navi Mumbai

Duration: 1 Year

Start Date: Immediate, upon selection

Post-Internship Opportunities: Full-time job offers may be extended to suitable candidates based on their performance during the internship.

LOR/Recommendation: A Letter of Recommendation will be provided upon successful completion of the internship.

Job Description (JD): Technical Support Executive

Interns will be involved in various aspects of technical support, focusing on computer assembly, operating system installation, after-sales support, and quality checks. This role is ideal for candidates with a background in electronics or computer engineering who are looking to gain practical experience in IT support.

Responsibilities:

PC Assembly: Assemble computer hardware components as per specifications.

Ensure all components are correctly installed and securely connected. Operating System Loading and Testing: Install operating systems on assembled computers.

Conduct initial testing to ensure systems are functioning properly. After-Sales Support: Provide technical support to customers post-purchase.

Address and resolve technical issues related to computer hardware and software.

Offer guidance and support to users for effective system use. Quality Check: Perform quality checks on assembled computers to ensure compliance with company standards.

Identify and rectify any defects or issues before deployment. Fault Finding and Resolving: Diagnose hardware and software faults.

Implement effective solutions to fix technical problems.

Maintain detailed records of issues and solutions for future reference.

Required Skillset:

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Electronics or Computer Engineering.

Technical Skills: Basic knowledge of PC assembly and troubleshooting.

Communication Skills: Working proficiency in English to interact with clients and colleagues.

Problem-Solving Ability: Analytical mindset for identifying and resolving technical issues.

Professionalism: Willingness to learn, work collaboratively, and adapt to new challenges.

Why Join Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd?

Joining Aditech ICT as a Technical Support Executive intern provides a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the IT support field. Interns will work alongside experienced professionals, gaining insights into the practical aspects of computer assembly, troubleshooting, and customer support. This internship is designed to equip interns with the skills and knowledge necessary for a successful career in IT, offering both personal and professional growth.

If you are passionate about technology, eager to learn, and ready to contribute to a leading IT solutions provider, Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd is the perfect place for you. For more details or to apply for the Technical Support Executive internship, please visit our website at www.aditech.in or contact us directly via email at [email protected]. Join our team and help us deliver exceptional IT solutions and support!