Paid Internship Opportunity at iContent: Social Media Intern

iContent is a leading digital marketing agency based in Kandivli East, Mumbai. We specialize in crafting innovative and effective digital strategies to help businesses establish a robust online presence. Our passionate team is dedicated to exploring new and creative ways to engage with audiences across various social media platforms. At iContent, we believe in delivering results-driven solutions that elevate our clients’ brands and enhance their digital footprint.

  • Location: Kandivli East, Mumbai
  • Website: www.icontent.co.in
  • Number of Openings: 2

About the Internship:

iContent is looking for two enthusiastic and creative individuals for a Social Media Paid Internship. This role offers a fantastic opportunity to gain hands-on experience in social media marketing and advertising. As an intern, you will work closely with our team of experts, contributing to real-world projects and learning the ins and outs of digital marketing.

  • Duration: [Please specify duration, e.g., 6 months]
  • Start Date: Immediate

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assist in creating and curating engaging content for social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
  • Support in developing and implementing social media marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility.
  • Monitor social media accounts, engage with followers, and respond to comments and messages promptly and professionally.
  • Collaborate with the design team to create visually appealing graphics and videos for social media posts.
  • Conduct research to identify current trends, best practices in the industry, and activities of competitors.
  • Assist in managing paid social media advertising campaigns, including ad creation, audience targeting, and budget management.
  • Track and analyze the performance of social media campaigns, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.
  • Participate in brainstorming sessions to generate innovative ideas for social media campaigns and promotions.
  • Help in scheduling and organizing social media content calendars to ensure consistent posting.
  • Stay updated with the latest trends and changes in social media algorithms to optimize content and strategies.

Qualifications:

  • Fair written and verbal communication skills in English.
  • Basic knowledge of various social media platforms and their best practices.
  • Understanding of social media advertising (e.g., Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads) is a plus.
  • Creative mindset, attention to detail, and a strong passion for social media marketing.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.
  • Familiarity with social media management tools like Buffer or Hootsuite is advantageous.
  • Basic graphic design skills, particularly in Canva (required).
  • Completion of a digital marketing course from a reputable institute such as LIPS is a plus.

Benefits:

  • Paid internship with opportunities for performance-based incentives.
  • Gain hands-on experience in social media marketing.
  • Receive mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals in the digital marketing field.
  • Work in a fun, creative, and collaborative environment.
  • Possibility of future employment opportunities based on internship performance.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume along with a brief cover letter that highlights their interest in social media marketing and relevant skills. Please send your application to [email protected], using the subject line “Social Media Paid Internship Application – [Your Name]”.

At iContent, we value diversity and inclusion and are committed to building an inclusive work environment. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.

Note: This is a paid internship opportunity. Join us and take the first step in your digital marketing career with iContent!

