Paid Internship Opportunity at iContent: Social Media Intern

iContent is a leading digital marketing agency based in Kandivli East, Mumbai. We specialize in crafting innovative and effective digital strategies to help businesses establish a robust online presence. Our passionate team is dedicated to exploring new and creative ways to engage with audiences across various social media platforms. At iContent, we believe in delivering results-driven solutions that elevate our clients’ brands and enhance their digital footprint.

Location: Kandivli East, Mumbai

Website: www.icontent.co.in

Number of Openings: 2

About the Internship:

iContent is looking for two enthusiastic and creative individuals for a Social Media Paid Internship. This role offers a fantastic opportunity to gain hands-on experience in social media marketing and advertising. As an intern, you will work closely with our team of experts, contributing to real-world projects and learning the ins and outs of digital marketing.

Duration: [Please specify duration, e.g., 6 months]

Start Date: Immediate

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in creating and curating engaging content for social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Support in developing and implementing social media marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility.

Monitor social media accounts, engage with followers, and respond to comments and messages promptly and professionally.

Collaborate with the design team to create visually appealing graphics and videos for social media posts.

Conduct research to identify current trends, best practices in the industry, and activities of competitors.

Assist in managing paid social media advertising campaigns, including ad creation, audience targeting, and budget management.

Track and analyze the performance of social media campaigns, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.

Participate in brainstorming sessions to generate innovative ideas for social media campaigns and promotions.

Help in scheduling and organizing social media content calendars to ensure consistent posting.

Stay updated with the latest trends and changes in social media algorithms to optimize content and strategies.

Qualifications:

Fair written and verbal communication skills in English.

Basic knowledge of various social media platforms and their best practices.

Understanding of social media advertising (e.g., Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads) is a plus.

Creative mindset, attention to detail, and a strong passion for social media marketing.

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.

Familiarity with social media management tools like Buffer or Hootsuite is advantageous.

Basic graphic design skills, particularly in Canva (required).

Completion of a digital marketing course from a reputable institute such as LIPS is a plus.

Benefits:

Paid internship with opportunities for performance-based incentives.

Gain hands-on experience in social media marketing.

Receive mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals in the digital marketing field.

Work in a fun, creative, and collaborative environment.

Possibility of future employment opportunities based on internship performance.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume along with a brief cover letter that highlights their interest in social media marketing and relevant skills. Please send your application to [email protected], using the subject line “Social Media Paid Internship Application – [Your Name]”.

At iContent, we value diversity and inclusion and are committed to building an inclusive work environment. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.

Note: This is a paid internship opportunity. Join us and take the first step in your digital marketing career with iContent!