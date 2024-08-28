Paid Internship Opportunity at iContent: Social Media Intern
iContent is a leading digital marketing agency based in Kandivli East, Mumbai. We specialize in crafting innovative and effective digital strategies to help businesses establish a robust online presence. Our passionate team is dedicated to exploring new and creative ways to engage with audiences across various social media platforms. At iContent, we believe in delivering results-driven solutions that elevate our clients’ brands and enhance their digital footprint.
- Location: Kandivli East, Mumbai
- Website: www.icontent.co.in
- Number of Openings: 2
About the Internship:
iContent is looking for two enthusiastic and creative individuals for a Social Media Paid Internship. This role offers a fantastic opportunity to gain hands-on experience in social media marketing and advertising. As an intern, you will work closely with our team of experts, contributing to real-world projects and learning the ins and outs of digital marketing.
- Duration: [Please specify duration, e.g., 6 months]
- Start Date: Immediate
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist in creating and curating engaging content for social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
- Support in developing and implementing social media marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility.
- Monitor social media accounts, engage with followers, and respond to comments and messages promptly and professionally.
- Collaborate with the design team to create visually appealing graphics and videos for social media posts.
- Conduct research to identify current trends, best practices in the industry, and activities of competitors.
- Assist in managing paid social media advertising campaigns, including ad creation, audience targeting, and budget management.
- Track and analyze the performance of social media campaigns, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.
- Participate in brainstorming sessions to generate innovative ideas for social media campaigns and promotions.
- Help in scheduling and organizing social media content calendars to ensure consistent posting.
- Stay updated with the latest trends and changes in social media algorithms to optimize content and strategies.
Qualifications:
- Fair written and verbal communication skills in English.
- Basic knowledge of various social media platforms and their best practices.
- Understanding of social media advertising (e.g., Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads) is a plus.
- Creative mindset, attention to detail, and a strong passion for social media marketing.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.
- Familiarity with social media management tools like Buffer or Hootsuite is advantageous.
- Basic graphic design skills, particularly in Canva (required).
- Completion of a digital marketing course from a reputable institute such as LIPS is a plus.
Benefits:
- Paid internship with opportunities for performance-based incentives.
- Gain hands-on experience in social media marketing.
- Receive mentorship and guidance from experienced professionals in the digital marketing field.
- Work in a fun, creative, and collaborative environment.
- Possibility of future employment opportunities based on internship performance.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume along with a brief cover letter that highlights their interest in social media marketing and relevant skills. Please send your application to [email protected], using the subject line “Social Media Paid Internship Application – [Your Name]”.
At iContent, we value diversity and inclusion and are committed to building an inclusive work environment. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds and experiences.
Note: This is a paid internship opportunity. Join us and take the first step in your digital marketing career with iContent!