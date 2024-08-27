Job Title: Summer Internship – Business Development Executive
Company: Inventure HR
Location: Remotely, with travel as required
Type: MOM (Mode of Operation Management)
Reporting to: Pan India Head/Promoters
Experience Required: 0-2 years
Desired Qualification: Graduate (mandatory)
Additional Qualifications: Postgraduate (preferable)
Position Summary
As a Business Development Executive intern, you will play a crucial role in expanding Inventure HR’s business reach across the East and West regions of India. You will be responsible for generating corporate leads for recruitment services, building a sales pipeline, and fostering relationships with corporate clients, especially within tier-1 non-IT industries. This internship provides a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in business development and sales strategy, with direct exposure to senior-level executives.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead Generation:
- Generate corporate leads specifically for recruitment services.
- Use emails, LinkedIn, and phone calls to establish connections and create demand, aiming to build a solid sales pipeline.
- Client Engagement:
- Engage with C-level executives (CIO, CFO, CITO, CEO, VP, and Board of Directors) to understand their business processes and challenges.
- Identify, qualify, and secure new business opportunities, focusing on tier-1 non-IT industries.
- Account Management:
- Maintain and grow existing client relationships, while also identifying opportunities for new business within these accounts.
- Address client escalations related to recruitment issues and resolve them promptly within the turnaround time (TAT).
- Daily Operations:
- Plan and execute daily contacts and calls to manage and acquire new clients.
- Implement business development strategies, including active proposals, negotiations, and closing deals.
- Cross-Selling and Upselling:
- Promote additional services and solutions to existing clients to maximize revenue.
- Proposal Development:
- Draft business proposals, ensuring they are competitively priced and meet client requirements.
- Territory Management:
- Ensure effective operation within the assigned territory, achieving sales targets and objectives.
Job Requirements
- Aggressive Target Achievement: Demonstrates a proactive approach to achieving and surpassing sales targets.
- Lead Identification: Strong ability to recognize potential leads and opportunities for business expansion.
- Communication Skills: Excellent communication abilities, particularly when interacting with managers, directors, VPs, and CxOs.
- Self-Motivation: A self-starter who can work independently and stay motivated without constant supervision.
- Time Management: Ability to manage time effectively, balancing multiple tasks and responsibilities.
- Interpersonal Skills: Capable of building rapport and strong relationships with clients.
Desired Competencies
- Leadership Skills: Demonstrates strong leadership qualities, able to inspire and guide colleagues.
- Analytical Thinking: Possesses the ability to analyze market trends and client needs to make informed decisions.
- Team Management Skills: Effective in managing and coordinating with team members to achieve common goals.
- Vision: Has a clear vision for increasing market share and driving business growth.
- Training Skills: Able to train and mentor junior team members to enhance their skills.
Additional Information
- This internship offers a unique chance to gain firsthand experience in business development, sales, and client management in the HR and recruitment industry.
- The successful completion of the internship could lead to potential full-time employment opportunities.
- Interns will receive valuable guidance and mentorship from experienced professionals, contributing to their professional development and career growth.
Apply now to join Inventure HR as a Business Development Executive intern and take your first step towards a successful career in business development!