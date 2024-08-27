Employment

Job Title: Summer Internship – Business Development Executive

Company: Inventure HR

Location: Remotely, with travel as required

Type: MOM (Mode of Operation Management)

Reporting to: Pan India Head/Promoters

Experience Required: 0-2 years

Desired Qualification: Graduate (mandatory)

Additional Qualifications: Postgraduate (preferable)

Position Summary

As a Business Development Executive intern, you will play a crucial role in expanding Inventure HR’s business reach across the East and West regions of India. You will be responsible for generating corporate leads for recruitment services, building a sales pipeline, and fostering relationships with corporate clients, especially within tier-1 non-IT industries. This internship provides a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in business development and sales strategy, with direct exposure to senior-level executives.

Key Responsibilities

  1. Lead Generation:
    • Generate corporate leads specifically for recruitment services.
    • Use emails, LinkedIn, and phone calls to establish connections and create demand, aiming to build a solid sales pipeline.
  2. Client Engagement:
    • Engage with C-level executives (CIO, CFO, CITO, CEO, VP, and Board of Directors) to understand their business processes and challenges.
    • Identify, qualify, and secure new business opportunities, focusing on tier-1 non-IT industries.
  3. Account Management:
    • Maintain and grow existing client relationships, while also identifying opportunities for new business within these accounts.
    • Address client escalations related to recruitment issues and resolve them promptly within the turnaround time (TAT).
  4. Daily Operations:
    • Plan and execute daily contacts and calls to manage and acquire new clients.
    • Implement business development strategies, including active proposals, negotiations, and closing deals.
  5. Cross-Selling and Upselling:
    • Promote additional services and solutions to existing clients to maximize revenue.
  6. Proposal Development:
    • Draft business proposals, ensuring they are competitively priced and meet client requirements.
  7. Territory Management:
    • Ensure effective operation within the assigned territory, achieving sales targets and objectives.

Job Requirements

  • Aggressive Target Achievement: Demonstrates a proactive approach to achieving and surpassing sales targets.
  • Lead Identification: Strong ability to recognize potential leads and opportunities for business expansion.
  • Communication Skills: Excellent communication abilities, particularly when interacting with managers, directors, VPs, and CxOs.
  • Self-Motivation: A self-starter who can work independently and stay motivated without constant supervision.
  • Time Management: Ability to manage time effectively, balancing multiple tasks and responsibilities.
  • Interpersonal Skills: Capable of building rapport and strong relationships with clients.

Desired Competencies

  1. Leadership Skills: Demonstrates strong leadership qualities, able to inspire and guide colleagues.
  2. Analytical Thinking: Possesses the ability to analyze market trends and client needs to make informed decisions.
  3. Team Management Skills: Effective in managing and coordinating with team members to achieve common goals.
  4. Vision: Has a clear vision for increasing market share and driving business growth.
  5. Training Skills: Able to train and mentor junior team members to enhance their skills.

Additional Information

  • This internship offers a unique chance to gain firsthand experience in business development, sales, and client management in the HR and recruitment industry.
  • The successful completion of the internship could lead to potential full-time employment opportunities.
  • Interns will receive valuable guidance and mentorship from experienced professionals, contributing to their professional development and career growth.

Apply now to join Inventure HR as a Business Development Executive intern and take your first step towards a successful career in business development!

