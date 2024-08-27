Job Title: Summer Internship – Business Development Executive

Company: Inventure HR

Location: Remotely, with travel as required

Type: MOM (Mode of Operation Management)

Reporting to: Pan India Head/Promoters

Experience Required: 0-2 years

Desired Qualification: Graduate (mandatory)

Additional Qualifications: Postgraduate (preferable)

Position Summary

As a Business Development Executive intern, you will play a crucial role in expanding Inventure HR’s business reach across the East and West regions of India. You will be responsible for generating corporate leads for recruitment services, building a sales pipeline, and fostering relationships with corporate clients, especially within tier-1 non-IT industries. This internship provides a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in business development and sales strategy, with direct exposure to senior-level executives.

Key Responsibilities

Lead Generation: Generate corporate leads specifically for recruitment services.

Use emails, LinkedIn, and phone calls to establish connections and create demand, aiming to build a solid sales pipeline. Client Engagement: Engage with C-level executives (CIO, CFO, CITO, CEO, VP, and Board of Directors) to understand their business processes and challenges.

Identify, qualify, and secure new business opportunities, focusing on tier-1 non-IT industries. Account Management: Maintain and grow existing client relationships, while also identifying opportunities for new business within these accounts.

Address client escalations related to recruitment issues and resolve them promptly within the turnaround time (TAT). Daily Operations: Plan and execute daily contacts and calls to manage and acquire new clients.

Implement business development strategies, including active proposals, negotiations, and closing deals. Cross-Selling and Upselling: Promote additional services and solutions to existing clients to maximize revenue. Proposal Development: Draft business proposals, ensuring they are competitively priced and meet client requirements. Territory Management: Ensure effective operation within the assigned territory, achieving sales targets and objectives.

Job Requirements

Aggressive Target Achievement: Demonstrates a proactive approach to achieving and surpassing sales targets.

Lead Identification: Strong ability to recognize potential leads and opportunities for business expansion.

Communication Skills: Excellent communication abilities, particularly when interacting with managers, directors, VPs, and CxOs.

Self-Motivation: A self-starter who can work independently and stay motivated without constant supervision.

Time Management: Ability to manage time effectively, balancing multiple tasks and responsibilities.

Interpersonal Skills: Capable of building rapport and strong relationships with clients.

Desired Competencies

Leadership Skills: Demonstrates strong leadership qualities, able to inspire and guide colleagues. Analytical Thinking: Possesses the ability to analyze market trends and client needs to make informed decisions. Team Management Skills: Effective in managing and coordinating with team members to achieve common goals. Vision: Has a clear vision for increasing market share and driving business growth. Training Skills: Able to train and mentor junior team members to enhance their skills.

Additional Information

This internship offers a unique chance to gain firsthand experience in business development, sales, and client management in the HR and recruitment industry.

The successful completion of the internship could lead to potential full-time employment opportunities.

Interns will receive valuable guidance and mentorship from experienced professionals, contributing to their professional development and career growth.

Apply now to join Inventure HR as a Business Development Executive intern and take your first step towards a successful career in business development!