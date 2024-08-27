Exciting Internship Opportunities at Future Mercury

About Future Mercury

Future Mercury is a leading creative agency located in the heart of Panaji, Goa. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, Future Mercury collaborates with some of the top brands in Goa and across India. The company specializes in providing top-notch creative solutions, including video editing, graphic design, and content writing. With a focus on creativity and cutting-edge technology, Future Mercury is the perfect place for aspiring creatives to grow their careers.

Location and Contact Information

Address: 731, 7th Floor, Gera Imperium Star, Patto, Panaji, Goa

Contact: Jovi at 8530082202

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.futuremercury.com

Internship Positions Available

Future Mercury is offering internships in the following roles:

Video Editors Graphic Designers Content Writers

These positions offer a valuable opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a dynamic and creative environment. Interns will work on real projects, collaborate with experienced professionals, and develop their skills in their chosen field.

Stipend and Duration

Stipend: INR 5,000 to 6,000 for the first two months. Based on the evaluation of skills and performance, there is potential for interns to transition into full-time employees.

Duration: The internship will last for two months.

Start Date: Interested candidates should check with the agency contact for specific start dates.

Location: This is an on-site internship opportunity, located at the Future Mercury office in Panaji, Goa.

Full-Time Employment and Certification

Future Mercury offers the potential for full-time employment after the successful completion of the internship, based on performance.

Interns will receive an Internship Certificate at the end of the program.

Desired Skillset

Candidates should be able to think creatively and not just have technical knowledge of software tools.

A background in video editing, graphic design, or content writing is preferred.

Video Editor Role & Responsibilities

We are looking for a talented Video Editor to bring our creative vision to life. You will be responsible for creating engaging and polished video content that resonates with our audience.

Key Responsibilities:

Edit and manipulate film pieces to ensure a seamless experience for the audience.

Collaborate closely with the production team to understand needs and bring creative concepts to life.

Review scripts and raw footage to create a shot decision list based on scene value and continuity.

Assemble footage into compelling sequences that tell a cohesive story.

Enhance videos with music, dialogue, graphics, and special effects.

Deliver both rough cuts and final polished versions.

Ensure smooth transitions and logical sequencing throughout the video.

Communicate with stakeholders throughout the production and post-production process.

Stay updated on the latest editing tools, trends, and industry best practices.

Requirements:

Proficiency in Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects, and DaVinci Resolve.

Knowledge of colour grading, colour correction, and sound design.

Perks & Benefits:

Work in a relaxed yet efficient work culture.

Exposure to various departments and continuous skill development.

Collaborate with top brands in Goa and India.

Enjoy a collaborative workspace that encourages creativity.

Opportunities for growth through an integrated peer evaluation system.

Recognition and appreciation for your contributions.

Graphic Designer Role & Requirements

We are seeking a creative Graphic Designer to join our team and design visually appealing content that aligns with our brand’s vision.

Key Responsibilities:

Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, CorelDraw, or other graphic design tools.

Design digital content such as website banners, images, GIFs, carousel ads, Instagram stories, and ads.

Create cohesive visual styles using colour palettes, iconography, and typography.

Collaborate with team members, demonstrating strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Open to freshers with a passion for design and a willingness to learn.

Perks & Benefits:

Experience a relaxed yet productive work culture.

Gain exposure to different departments and continuously learn new skills.

Work with leading brands in Goa and India.

Thrive in a collaborative and innovative workspace.

Enjoy creative freedom within a flat organizational structure.

Compensation based on performance.

Receive recognition and appreciation for your hard work.

How to Apply

If you’re passionate about video editing, graphic design, or content writing and eager to work in a creative, supportive environment, Future Mercury is the perfect place for you. To apply, send your resume and portfolio to the provided contact email or reach out to Jovi at 8530082202 for more information.

Join Future Mercury Today!

Start your creative journey with Future Mercury and be a part of a team that values creativity, innovation, and excellence. Apply now and take the first step towards a rewarding career in the creative industry!